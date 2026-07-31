California YouTube TV Customers May Qualify for Share of $7.5 Million Settlement

Eligible subscribers must have paid at least one renewal through YouTube’s billing system between 2017 and 2021.

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*California YouTube TV customers may qualify for payments from a $7.5 million settlement tied to the platform’s recurring subscription charges.

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According to Cord Cutters, the agreement covers people who lived in California and bought YouTube TV directly through YouTube’s billing system between Feb. 1, 2017, and Oct. 29, 2021. To qualify, subscribers must have paid for at least one renewal after their initial term. Accounts billed through outside providers are excluded.

The case began in 2020, when a subscriber accused YouTube and its parent company, Google, of violating California law by failing to “properly disclose the terms of automatically renewing YouTube TV subscriptions and obtain affirmative consent before charging consumers,” according to ClassAction.org.

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Eligible class members are currently expected to receive about $92, but that figure is not guaranteed. The final payment will depend on how many valid claims are filed and how much remains after legal fees, administrative expenses and other approved deductions.

Submitting a claim does not require receipts or a detailed payment history. Consumers who receive a notice can use the identification number provided to complete the process online. They may also download a paper form and send it by mail.

Claims must be submitted online or postmarked by Aug. 30, 2026. The court is scheduled to consider final approval on Oct. 15, 2026. Payments would follow only after approval and the resolution of any appeals.

The settlement is limited to customers who paid for at least one automatic renewal while living in California. It does not cover people who canceled before their first renewal, were never charged for a renewal or subscribed through a third-party billing provider.

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