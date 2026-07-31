Byron Allen Marks 20 Years of ‘Comics Unleashed’ with CBS Primetime Special

The milestone follows the comedy show’s recent move into CBS’ weeknight late-night schedule.

Byron Allen at the television premiere party for the show “Comics Unleashed”. Sunset Gower Studios Stage 9, Hollywood, CA. 09-25-06. (Photo: Depositphotos)

*Nearly two decades after “Comics Unleashed” debuted in syndication, Byron Allen’s comedy series is receiving one of its biggest showcases yet.

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CBS announced it will air a two-hour primetime special celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT. The event will also stream on Paramount+ and will revisit standout moments from the series’ run. The network has not yet announced which comedians or special guests will appear, LateNighter reports.

The primetime celebration arrives just months after “Comics Unleashed” expanded its presence on CBS. Since May, the series has been part of a four-program late-night comedy block that also includes “Funny You Should Ask,” replacing “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in the network’s 11:35 p.m. ET/PT time period.

Unlike traditional network programming, the block operates under a time-buy agreement in which Allen Media Group purchases the airtime while selling the national advertising inventory.

Byron Allen (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen, Allen Media Group)

Allen previously said launching the lineup in May instead of waiting until the fall was intentional. The date coincided with the anniversary of Johnny Carson’s retirement from late-night television, a milestone Allen has long regarded as personally meaningful.

“Normally, you would premiere in September, but I said ‘No, no, no, no. That’s when Johnny stepped down. That’s when I’m stepping up,'” Allen told TheWrap.

The veteran media entrepreneur also estimated that replacing traditional late-night programming with his comedy block could save CBS more than $150 million annually in production and promotion costs, excluding the money Allen Media Group pays for the airtime itself.

Originally launched in September 2006, “Comics Unleashed” built its reputation by bringing together stand-up comedians for unscripted conversations and performances rather than conventional celebrity interviews.

The upcoming anniversary special marks another milestone in the show’s evolution, celebrating a franchise that has grown from a syndicated comedy series into a fixture on CBS’ national late-night schedule while now earning a primetime spotlight.

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