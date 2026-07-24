Lil Wayne Explains His Strange Cereal Habit: ‘I Can’t Look At’ Milk

The rapper says he skips healthy eating, loves breakfast for dinner and avoids several common foods.

Lil Wayne/YouTube screenshot

*Lil Wayne has a personal chef preparing his meals, but that doesn’t mean he’s following a carefully balanced diet.

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During a recent appearance on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, the rapper admitted his eating habits are anything but healthy—and one longtime food aversion left the hosts completely baffled.

“I don’t eat healthy at all,” Wayne said when the conversation turned to his daily routine.

One of his favorite meals isn’t dinner in the traditional sense. Instead, he often reaches for breakfast foods after the sun goes down. “I eat breakfast for dinner a lot,” he said.

Lil Wayne – Depositphotos

That revelation led to an even more unusual confession about how he eats cereal. Although Wayne enjoys it, he has a hard time dealing with one of its most common ingredients.

“I don’t do milk, and I still eat cereal,” he said. “I put milk in it, I just can’t look at it.”

Wayne explained that he has developed his own method of pouring the milk and quickly eating the cereal without focusing on what’s in the bowl. Throughout the discussion, he repeatedly emphasized his discomfort with seeing the milk.

His dislike isn’t limited to dairy. Wayne said he generally avoids “white and soft” foods that share a similar appearance or texture.

“So, like, mashed potatoes I don’t f— with,” he said. “Ranch, I can’t do. Stuff like mayonnaise, nothing. Milk is the only thing, and white rice. That’s the only thing I can do.”

The conversation surprised podcast hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, who peppered the rapper with questions as he described his unusual preferences. Watch the conversation below.

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