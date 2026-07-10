Yung Miami’s Mother Served Four Years in Prison Following Fatal Shoplifting Case 

The rapper opened up about taking on added responsibilities while her mother served time in a fatal criminal case.

Yung Miami / screenshot via X/Twitter

*Yung Miami publicly celebrated a major family reunion in 2021 when her mother, Keenya Young, returned home from prison.

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The City Girls rapper used the occasion to reflect on the responsibilities she assumed during her mother’s incarceration. In a social media post, she said she was in her early 20s when she suddenly had to help care for several children.

“My Mom left me with 2 kids plus Jai. I was 22 going on 23 I didn’t know what to do I had to figure it out,” Yung Miami wrote at the time, per SandraRose.com. “Look at me now God is so good.”

She later shared footage capturing her mother’s release and reportedly organized a gathering to welcome her home.

Young’s incarceration stemmed from a 2009 case in Miami involving a theft at Macy’s and a deadly crash that occurred afterward, according to the Miami Herald.

Young and Exzavier Robinson faced charges that included first-degree felony murder, armed robbery and vehicular homicide. Authorities said merchandise from Michael Kors and Juicy Couture had been taken from the store before the suspects left in a Chrysler 300.

The case turned fatal during a police pursuit. Emily Anderson, a 40-year-old security guard who was traveling home after work, died when her vehicle was struck. Another person in Anderson’s car survived but spent months in a coma.

Young and Robinson offered conflicting accounts about who had been driving the Chrysler. Young identified Robinson as the driver, while he accused her of being behind the wheel.

Young accepted responsibility by pleading guilty and later testified against Robinson under an agreement with prosecutors. Robinson took his case before a jury.

A judge sentenced Young in 2017 to five years behind bars and 10 years of probation. She served about four years before her release.

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