LeBron James Thought He Was Done. Now He’s Chosen the 76ers.

After seriously considering retirement, the NBA legend says Philadelphia gives him one last chance to chase another championship before calling it a career.

*LeBron James believed his playing days might be over. When the 2025-26 NBA season ended, the league’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t certain he wanted to return for another year. Rather than immediately committing to another season, James stepped away to answer a question only he could resolve: Did he still love basketball enough to keep going?

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His answer changed the course of NBA free agency.

“I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game,” James wrote Friday in a series of posts on X. “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

Hours later, James revealed what he says will be the final free-agency decision of his career, agreeing to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option, according to ESPN.

At 41, James isn’t beginning another chapter. He’s writing the final one.

LeBron James (76ers) – screenshot

One Last Championship Chase

James made it clear that this decision wasn’t driven by money, geography or comfort.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” he wrote.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

That pursuit has defined James’ career for more than two decades.

Now entering a record-setting 24th NBA season, the four-time NBA champion believes Philadelphia offers his best opportunity to capture a fifth title before retiring.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James wrote, while thanking Los Angeles, expressing his appreciation for Miami and calling Northeast Ohio home.

Should the 76ers win it all, James would help end a championship drought that has lasted since 1983 while adding another remarkable accomplishment to an already unmatched résumé.

Why Philadelphia Won Him Over

Philadelphia’s pursuit of James reportedly became one of the organization’s top priorities once it became clear he was searching for what his agent, Rich Paul, described as “basketball happiness.”

According to ESPN, President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey maintained close communication with Paul’s camp throughout the process, while All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey joined newly acquired Jaylen Brown in making their own recruiting pitches.

The organization also leaned on Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President Bob Myers, who publicly argued that if James’ primary goal was winning another championship, Philadelphia represented his best opportunity.

The message ultimately resonated.

Rather than returning to one of his previous franchises or choosing retirement, James committed to a city that has spent more than four decades waiting for another NBA championship.

A Legacy Still Being Written

James’ move to Philadelphia marks the fourth franchise of a career that has already reshaped professional basketball.

From Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland and then Los Angeles, every major career decision has altered the NBA landscape. Along the way, he has collected four championships, four MVP awards, Olympic gold medals and the distinction of becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Yet after more than two decades, James says his motivation remains remarkably simple.

“I still truly love this game.”

Those six words may ultimately matter more than the contract itself.

For years, every LeBron James free-agency decision sparked debates about superteams, championships and the balance of power across the NBA. This one feels different. Rather than chasing another blockbuster move, James is chasing one final opportunity to compete at the highest level before walking away from the game that has defined his life.

Whether that journey ends with another championship or simply one last unforgettable season, James has made one thing clear: this will be the final free-agency decision of one of basketball’s greatest players.

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