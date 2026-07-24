Jessica Chastain Plays a Mother and a Monster in Horror Film ‘Other Mommy’ | WATCH TRAILER

James Wan produces the Rob Savage-directed adaptation of Josh Malerman's bestselling novel "Incidents Around the House."

Never miss an EURweb story Add EURweb on Google

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Jessica Chastain is taking on two very different roles in her next horror film—one as a protective mother and the other as a terrifying presence that refuses to leave her family alone.

The Oscar-winning actress will star in “Other Mommy,” an upcoming supernatural thriller produced by James Wan and Blumhouse Atomic Monster. The film adapts Josh Malerman’s bestselling novel “Incidents Around the House,” bringing one of the author’s most unsettling stories to the big screen.

At the center of the story is Bela, a young girl whose life begins to unravel after she forms a connection with a sinister entity living inside her home. The creature bears an unsettling resemblance to Bela’s own mother, creating a nightmare in which love, trust and fear become impossible to separate.

Chastain portrays both Bela’s real mother and the mysterious figure known as “Other Mommy.” Arabella Olivia Clark stars as Bela, while Jay Duplass plays her father, Daddo.

Jessica Chastain as Other Mommy in Other Mommy, directed by Rob Savage.

The supporting cast includes Dichen Lachman, whose recent work on “Severance” earned widespread acclaim, alongside Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed and screen veteran Karen Allen, best known for the “Indiana Jones” films.

Rob Savage, who previously directed the pandemic-era breakout “Host” and the Stephen King adaptation “The Boogeyman,” is behind the camera. The screenplay comes from Nathan Elston, a Writers Guild Award winner for HBO’s “Succession.”

Wan, whose producing credits include the “Saw,” “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” franchises, is producing the film through Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Executive producers include Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Savage, Malerman and Ryan Lewis.

Although a release date has not yet been announced, “Other Mommy” brings together several major names in modern horror. Between Wan’s track record, Savage’s genre experience, and Chastain’s dual performance, the adaptation is positioned as one of the more anticipated horror projects currently in development. Watch the official trailer above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘M.I.A.’ Cast Talks Survival in Miami’s Criminal Underworld on New Peacock Series

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.