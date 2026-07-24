The Therapist or the Coach? Part 4- Success Without Self-Destruction

Making the Case for Wellness in Business and in Life

Cheerful woman in her 20s listening to her manager,

*Making the Case for Wellness in Business and in Life / A 4-part series for EURweb · Black Mental Health Awareness Month (July 2026) By Dr. Loren M. Hill, Ph.D., PCC · Licensed Clinical Psychologist & Executive Coach, Founder of Acclivity

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Is success without self-destruction even possible? For a lot of us, the honest answer has been “not yet.” Let’s change that.

We know the story by heart. The brilliant leader who built something huge and didn’t live long enough, or well enough, to enjoy it. The one whose body finally collected on fifteen years of swallowed stress. We call it the price of success. I call it the price of doing it alone with no support. It’s a bill nobody should have to pay.

The corner office doesn’t make you immune. An average of 1 in 5 Black adults experienced a mental health condition in the past year, and far too few got help. Climbing higher up the success ladder often means there are fewer people with whom you feel safe enough to be completely honest. Still, the pressure must be addressed.

Business meeting, portrait of a woman writing with the team for planning, strategy, and marketing ideas in the office.

Choosing the sustainable path costs time, energy, and money. You have to invest in yourself like you’re the priority, because you are. When I made my own change, with my coach’s help, my income eventually tripled. That’s the part I never saw coming, but that isn’t the headline. The headline is that my health and quality of life got immeasurably better. For some, that kind of relief is immediate, resulting in deeper sleep or the ability to just sit still. For others, it comes later, after grieving the version of yourself that you’re leaving behind. Either way, a coach or a therapist can walk you through it.

Leadership that lasts isn’t built on willpower. It’s built on a support system. A therapist helps you set the weight down. A coach helps you carry what’s actually yours more strategically. Having people you can finally tell the truth to isn’t indulgence. It’s infrastructure. It’s how you keep the success from costing you the life that you built it for.

So here’s the legacy question. When the people coming up behind you look at your life, not your title but your life, what are you teaching them about the cost of success?

You were never meant to carry it all alone. Choosing the pathway of support is never a sign of weakness. It is always the smartest move in the room.

Read the full piece → theacclivity.com/success-without-self-destruction

Loren M. Hill, Ph.D., PCC, is a licensed clinical psychologist and certified executive coach, and the founder of Acclivity.

Learn more at Acclivity | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Podcast

Dr. Loren M. Hill, Ph.D., PCC · Licensed Clinical Psychologist & Executive Coach, Founder of Acclivity

Dr. Loren M. Hill is the Founder and CEO of Acclivity, a strategic leadership consultant, executive coach, and licensed clinical psychologist with more than 25 years of leadership and coaching experience. She helps professionals and leaders navigate career growth, leadership challenges, and complex transitions with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

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