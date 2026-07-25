Why Prosecutors Introduced Pregnancy Texts in the D4vd Murder Hearing

The newly revealed messages became a key part of prosecutors' effort to establish the alleged relationship and timeline at the center of the case against the rising singer.

*Singer D4vd‘s preliminary hearing entered a new phase Friday when prosecutors introduced text messages, they say add another piece to the alleged relationship between David Burke (D4vd’s BIRTH NAME) and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

According to The Associated Press, the messages, exchanged in January 2024, indicate Hernandez became pregnant and later had an abortion more than a year before prosecutors allege she was killed. The evidence was presented as part of the prosecution’s effort to establish the nature and duration of the relationship they say began when Hernandez was 13 and Burke was 18.

In one message, Burke apologized for “putting her through this.”

“It’s okay,” Hernandez replied. “Neither of us are capable of watching and taking care of the baby. It’s for the best no?”

Burke later asked whether the pregnancy was his, and Hernandez responded, “Of course it’s yours.”

While the exchange quickly became one of the hearing’s most talked-about moments, prosecutors introduced the messages as another element supporting the timeline they have spent several days presenting to the court.

How Prosecutors Are Building Their Case

The pregnancy-related texts were only one piece of a broader body of evidence prosecutors have introduced during the preliminary hearing.

They allege Burke sexually abused Hernandez for years before fatally stabbing her after she threatened to reveal their relationship and derail his rapidly growing music career.

Prosecutors also allege Burke dismembered Hernandez’s body in his garage before her remains were discovered months later inside the trunk of a Tesla that had been towed from the Hollywood Hills.

Earlier testimony included evidence that prosecutors say links Hernandez to Burke’s property, including DNA recovered from apparent bloodstains in his garage.

Friday’s proceedings added more text conversations discussing contraception, pregnancy and the abortion, along with photographs recovered from Burke’s iPhone that prosecutors say documented the relationship.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to murder, child sexual abuse and mutilation of a body, and his attorneys deny the allegations.

Defense Highlights Unanswered Questions

While prosecutors continued presenting evidence they say supports their case, Burke’s defense focused on uncertainties surrounding Hernandez’s death.

Los Angeles County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Grant Ho testified that Hernandez died from two sharp-force injuries but acknowledged decomposition made it difficult to determine exactly when she died or answer every question about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ho also testified that toxicology testing produced inconclusive findings regarding methamphetamine and found no evidence supporting an overdose as the cause of death.

Defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski questioned whether decomposition affected the toxicology findings and whether investigators could rule out alternative explanations for Hernandez’s injuries.

Ho testified that he could not eliminate every possibility but noted that injuries typically associated with self-inflicted wounds were not present.

According to the AP, Hernandez’s mother became emotional as graphic photographs and text messages were displayed in court before leaving the courtroom with family members.

Celeste Rivas and D4vd

Why the Hearing Matters

The preliminary hearing is not a trial and does not determine Burke’s guilt or innocence. Instead, the judge must decide whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Over several days, prosecutors have introduced DNA evidence, financial records, digital communications, medical testimony and witness accounts in an effort to meet that legal standard.

Financial testimony previously presented in court showed Burke earned at least $10 million between 2023 and 2025 as his career accelerated under the stage name D4vd, whose music found a massive audience through streaming platforms and major festival appearances.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez threatened to expose their relationship as Burke’s career continued to rise, making his growing fame a central part of their alleged motive. Burke has denied wrongdoing through his not guilty plea.

The judge’s ruling after the preliminary hearing will determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to move forward to a full criminal trial.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: D4vd: The Horrifying Chainsaw, Body Bag, and Shovel Allegations Behind the Rising Star’s Murder Case | VIDEO

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.