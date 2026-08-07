Florence ‘Flo’ Anthony, Pioneering Black Celebrity Journalist, Dies at 74

Anthony built a wide-ranging career in print, radio and publishing while creating opportunities for journalists who followed her.

Florence ‘Flo’ Anthony/YouTube screenshot

*Florence “Flo” Anthony, whose career helped reshape opportunities for Black journalists covering celebrities and entertainment, has died at 74.

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According to New York Amsterdam News, family friend Jack Hirsch confirmed she passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, following a battle with cancer.

CNN entertainment journalist Lisa Respers France responded to the news, crediting Anthony with helping pave the way for Black women covering popular culture. “As a Black woman who covers pop culture, I am deeply indebted to Florence ‘Flo’ Anthony,” France wrote.

For decades, Anthony reported on entertainment while establishing herself in spaces where Black women had rarely been represented. She became a groundbreaking figure at the New York Post, where she worked in sports before moving into entertainment coverage. Anthony was the first woman in the paper’s sports department and the first African American to join Page Six.

Her work later reached readers through “Go With The Flo,” a syndicated column that became closely associated with the “New York Amsterdam News.” She began writing the column there in 2001.

Anthony’s reporting also appeared in several other publications, while her career expanded beyond traditional newspapers. Through Dottie Media Group LLC, she developed syndicated radio programs including “Gossip on the Go With Flo” and “Flo Anthony’s Big Apple Buzz.” The shows reached listeners in about 20 markets.

Anthony also held leadership positions at “Black Noir” and “Black Elegance” magazines and contributed entertainment coverage to the “New York Daily News.” Her work extended into fiction as well. Anthony published four novels inspired by the worlds of celebrity, ambition and intrigue she had spent years observing as a journalist.

“I’ve broken in roads that will never be broken in again,” Anthony said in a 2013 interview.

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