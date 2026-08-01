These Are the 5 Most Dangerous States for a Weekend Road Trip, Study Finds

Researchers analyzed five years of fatal crash data and road conditions to identify where weekend drivers face the greatest risks.

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*Drivers planning a weekend getaway may want to take a closer look at their route before hitting the road.

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A new study from M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers found that South Carolina is the nation’s most dangerous state for a weekend road trip, with fatal crashes occurring at a rate 55% higher than the national average. Researchers analyzed crash data from 2020 through 2024, along with federal highway statistics on road conditions, to rank every state using a Weekend Road Trip Risk Score.

Mississippi, New Mexico, Arizona, and Louisiana rounded out the top five.

South Carolina recorded 2,230 fatal weekend crashes during the five-year study period. Speeding contributed to nearly 950 deaths, while alcohol impairment was linked to more than 1,060. Researchers identified Interstate 26, U.S. 17 and Interstate 20 as the state’s deadliest highways.

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While South Carolina ranked highest overall, California recorded the greatest number of weekend traffic deaths, with nearly 8,700 fatalities over five years.

The study also found that deteriorating roads remain a major safety concern. More than one in five major roads in both New Mexico and Louisiana were rated in poor condition, increasing the risk of crashes and vehicle damage. Arizona also ranked near the top, recording 2,410 weekend traffic deaths, including hundreds involving speeding and impaired driving.

The rankings were based on fatal crashes reported between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Researchers also incorporated Federal Highway Administration statistics measuring the percentage of major roads in poor condition.

Nick Movagar, a legal expert with M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers, encouraged travelers to use navigation apps throughout their trip, even on familiar routes.

“Always run navigation apps even on routes that seem straightforward,” Movagar said. “Google Maps and Apple Maps both flag accidents, speed traps, and road closures in real time.”

He also urged motorists to avoid driving after consuming alcohol, saying unfamiliar roads combined with any amount of drinking can significantly increase the risk of a serious crash.

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