McDonald’s Expands Summer Menu with Honey Brown Butter Breakfast and Caesar Chicken Offerings

The limited-time rollout brings a sweet breakfast spread and a garlicky Caesar sauce to participating restaurants.

McDonald’s Honey Brown Butter Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit/YouTube screenshot

*McDonald’s is refreshing several familiar menu staples with two limited-time flavors aimed at customers who want something beyond the chain’s standard lineup.

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One side of the promotion centers on a new Caesar sauce, which blends Parmesan, garlic and lemon notes into a creamy topping or dip. Customers can try it across three chicken-based selections at participating restaurants, USA Today reports.

The Bacon Caesar McCrispy builds the sauce into a full sandwich with a chicken filet, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, onions and crinkle-cut pickles. The ingredients are served on a toasted potato roll.

For a smaller option, the Caesar Snack Wrap combines one McCrispy Strip with lettuce, shredded cheese and the new sauce inside a tortilla. Customers can also order McCrispy Strips with Caesar sauce on the side. McDonald’s introduced the strips in May.

The second half of the rollout gives breakfast a sweeter, richer update.

The Honey Brown Butter Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit brings together the familiar morning combination of bacon, egg and cheese with a creamy, honeyed-flavored spread.

Participating restaurants may also let customers add Honey Brown Butter to other breakfast sandwiches. Some markets are carrying a Honey Brown Butter Crispy Chicken Biscuit, though that option is not available everywhere.

McDonald’s launched the new selections on July 21 and plans to keep them on menus only temporarily. Since participation differs by restaurant, customers should use the company’s app to confirm which offerings are sold at their nearest location.

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