Campbell’s Announces ‘No Artificial Meat’ in New Soup Line After Executive Scandal

The packaging responds to questions that followed a former executive’s inflammatory and disputed claims about Campbell’s products.

Photo: ChatGPT

*Campbell’s is putting a blunt reassurance on the packaging of its latest soup products: “no artificial meat.”

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The message appears across the company’s new “High Quality Ingredients” line, which arrives after months of public scrutiny over explosive remarks attributed to a former Campbell’s executive. The label directly addresses one of the most damaging claims to emerge from the controversy.

Martin Bally, who served as a vice president in Campbell’s information technology division, was recorded alleging that the company used “bioengineered meat” and chicken produced by a 3-D printer. He also insulted Campbell’s customers, criticized its food and made offensive remarks about Indian employees.

Campbell’s strongly denied his statements and later terminated him.

Campbell’s soups is trying to salvage their brand



The new Campbell’s “High Quality Ingredients” soup line features “no artificial meat”



This comes in response to an executive calling company products "shit for poor people" and claiming they contain 3D-printed bioengineered meat… pic.twitter.com/NoekWcAKRG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 20, 2026

“Campbell’s does not use 3D-printed chicken, lab-grown chicken, or any form of artificial or bioengineered meat in our soups,” the company said. It added that its poultry comes from “long-trusted, USDA approved U.S. suppliers.”

The recording became public through a lawsuit filed by former security analyst Robert Garza. His Nov. 20, 2025, complaint alleged that he lost his job after reporting Bally’s conduct.

Garza said he entered a meeting expecting to discuss compensation. Instead, he allegedly heard Bally deliver an extended rant about the company, its workforce and the people who purchase its products.

Bally was also heard saying, “I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer.” During another portion of the exchange, he described Campbell’s food as unhealthy and said he rarely bought it himself.

The uproar reached state officials. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier opened an investigation because Florida prohibits the sale of lab-grown meat. Campbell’s continued to insist that Bally’s allegations had no factual basis.

The company described his statements as “vulgar, offensive and false.”

Consumers also reacted across social media, where some called for boycotts.

Still, the direct wording on the new soup packaging suggests the company recognizes that questions about its ingredients have not fully disappeared.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Campbell’s Soup VP Claims Chicken Comes from 3D Printer and Is ‘Horrible for You’

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