doctors warn against mixing Tylenol and alcohol

Experts say a common pairing many people overlook can strain the liver and raise the risk of lasting injury.

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*A dose of Tylenol may seem like a routine solution for a headache after a night out. Doctors say that decision could force the liver to manage two potentially harmful substances at once.

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Medical specialists interviewed by PARADE cautioned against combining alcohol with Tylenol, the brand name for acetaminophen. The concern centers on how the body breaks down the pain reliever and removes its toxic residue.

“Both Tylenol (acetaminophen) and alcohol are processed by the liver, and together they create a toxic storm that most people have no idea is happening,” said Dr. Susan Kais, a gastroenterologist and assistant professor at UC Health.

When acetaminophen is metabolized, it creates a poisonous compound called NAPQI. The liver typically prevents harm by using glutathione, a naturally occurring antioxidant, to neutralize the compound. That defense can weaken when someone takes more acetaminophen than the liver can safely process. Once glutathione supplies fall, NAPQI can begin damaging liver cells.

Tylenol pills/Depositphotos

Alcohol adds another complication because the liver must also work to break it down. Dr. Seth Sclair, a hepatologist at Case Western Reserve University, said frequent drinkers may already have diminished glutathione reserves. That leaves them more vulnerable to acetaminophen toxicity.

Patients with cirrhosis face additional concerns. Dr. Neha Jakhete, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with the University of Maryland Medical System, said people with the condition generally have less glutathione available. She advised them to use no more than half the usual Tylenol dosage.

Kais stressed that people without diagnosed liver problems should not dismiss the warning.

“The risks are serious and should not be underestimated,” she said. “When both are present at the same time, the liver becomes overwhelmed.”

Repeatedly pairing the two substances—or taking excessive amounts—can trigger inflammation, widespread liver injury or acute liver failure. The symptoms may not appear immediately, making the damage difficult to recognize in its early stages.

The safest approach is to avoid taking acetaminophen while alcohol remains in the body and to follow the dosage instructions on all medications containing it.

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