Gary Owen Reunites with Ex-wife Kenya Duke for First Time in Six Years

Their son celebrated the emotional reunion on social media, prompting Owen to reflect on the family's past.

(L-R) Gary Owen, his son Austin, and ex-wife Kenya Duke/@aust1n0wen/Instagram

*A family celebration led to an unexpected reunion for comedian Gary Owen and his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, who spent time together for the first time in six years.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The gathering was organized by their son, Austin, who documented the moment on Instagram with photos of himself with his parents. “Got my parents back together for the first time in 6 years. God is good,” he wrote.

Owen acknowledged the reunion in the comments, writing, “It was nice hanging out and catching up.”

The comedian later shared additional photos from the gathering on his Instagram account, reflecting on the family’s history despite the challenges that followed the end of his marriage.

(L-R) Gary Owen, his son Austin and ex-wife Kenya Duke/@garyowencomedy/Instagram

“Got to spend some quality time with @aust1n0wen & @trulykenya yesterday. Even with all the craziness the past 5 plus years we did have a lot of good times together. Figured we might as well do a picture of now and a picture from 5 years ago 😂😂😂😂,” Owen wrote.

One of Owen’s photos showed the former spouses smiling alongside Austin. Another captured a more lighthearted moment, with Owen and Duke pretending to lunge at one another while their son stood between them.

Owen and Duke married in 2003 and spent nearly 18 years together before Duke filed for divorce in 2021. They share two children, Austin and daughter Kennedy.

The reunion comes during a new chapter in Owen’s personal life. The comedian married Brianna Johnson on March 7, and the couple is raising twin sons, Royal and Rome, who were born in July 2023.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gary Owen’s Biracial Twin Jokes Go Viral Again — And Not Everyone’s Laughing

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.