NewsBits: McConnell Health Update, WATCH His Insane Viral AI ‘Thriller’ Dance + D4vd to Trial & Keyshia Cole’s New Younger Boo

McConnell says he's not ready to return to the Senate as a viral AI 'Thriller' parody spreads online, while D4vd heads to trial and Keyshia Cole debuts a new romance.

Sen Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, as he continues care at a rehab facility Sunday – via Mitch McConnell

*Today’s NewsBits begins with Sen. Mitch McConnell‘s latest health update as he continues rehabilitation following a June fall, while a viral AI-generated “Thriller” dance parody adds to the online buzz surrounding his absence. Also making headlines, D4vd has been ordered to stand trial after explosive testimony in his murder case, and Keyshia Cole has made her relationship with rapper Skrilla Instagram official.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Mitch McConnell Says Recovery Continues After June Fall

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he is still undergoing intensive physical therapy and is not yet ready to return to in-person work in the Senate following his June hospitalization.

In a statement released Monday, the Kentucky Republican said he remains focused on rehabilitation under his doctors’ orders and confirmed he will miss this weekend’s annual Fancy Farm political picnic in Kentucky.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky,” McConnell said, adding that there is “no place I’d rather be” than Fancy Farm and that he looks forward to returning soon, NBC News reports.

McConnell’s office did not provide a timetable for his return. He has missed the Senate’s last 38 floor votes since his June 14 hospitalization.

His office also released a new photo with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, along with a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician saying he has not yet been medically cleared to leave the rehabilitation facility.

Separately, AI-generated parody videos falsely depicting McConnell dancing like a zombie to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” have spread across social media. The clips are digitally manipulated and are not authentic footage.

D4vd and Celeste Rivas

D4vd Ordered to Stand Trial After Explosive Court Testimony

D4vd‘s murder case will move forward after a judge ordered him to stand trial following five days of preliminary hearing testimony.

According to TMZ, prosecutors introduced text messages allegedly sent by 14-year-old Celeste Rivas the day before she died, in which she threatened to kill the singer, strangle him, and destroy both his life and career.

The following day, prosecutors say D4vd arranged for an Uber to bring Celeste to his Hollywood Hills home. Court testimony stated she texted that she was arriving, and D4vd replied, “gate open door unlocked.” Prosecutors allege she never sent another message.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Blair Berk highlighted the alleged threats from Celeste and argued she had previously been violent toward D4vd while also discussing suicide. The defense also contended that Celeste initiated the visit before his Asia tour.

Prosecutors allege D4vd fatally stabbed Celeste on April 23, 2025, before dismembering her body. He has pleaded not guilty.

Keyshia Cole Makes Romance With Skrilla Instagram Official

Keyshia Cole has officially confirmed her relationship with aspiring rapper Skrilla.

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer shared a romantic photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Yup,” making the relationship public.

Cole, 44, recently ended her relationship with rapper Hunxho, 27. Skrilla is also 27, NOTED SandraRose.

The post quickly sparked debate across social media, with some fans criticizing the couple’s 17-year age difference while others defended the relationship, noting that both are consenting adults.

Cole is best known for hits including “Love,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Let It Go” and “Heaven Sent,” as well as her BET reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is.

From a senator’s recovery update to a high-profile criminal case and a celebrity relationship reveal, today’s NewsBits rounds up the stories generating conversation.

NewsBits

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: He Looked GONE: Mitch McConnell Says He’s ‘Fine’ After Freezing During News Conference | WATCH-it-Happen

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.