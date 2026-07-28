NewsBits: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored, Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Split, Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex-Tape Leak

The late Wu-Tang Clan legend receives a Brooklyn street tribute, Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan are living apart, and social media reacts to an alleged Ari Fletcher video.

UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1995: Photo of Ol Dirty Bastard Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

*Today’s NewsBits begins with a lasting tribute to Ol’ Dirty Bastard, whose legacy now has a permanent place in his Brooklyn neighborhood. Also making headlines, Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have reportedly separated after nearly five years of marriage, while an alleged explicit video involving Ari Fletcher has sparked widespread online discussion despite its authenticity remaining unverified.

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Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Legacy Honored in Brooklyn

Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s legacy now has a permanent place in Brooklyn.

Family, friends, fans and community members gathered July 25 at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant to unveil ODB Jones Way, a ceremonial co-naming honoring the late Wu-Tang Clan member.

The location carries special meaning for the rapper, born Russell Tyrone Jones, who grew up in the neighborhood, Vibe reports.

During the ceremony, ODB’s brother, Ramsey Jones, reflected on the family’s deep Brooklyn roots, noting that their grandmother’s home sits next to the mural inspired by the welfare identification card featured on ODB’s 1995 solo debut, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

Born Russell Tyrone Jones, Ol’ Dirty Bastard helped redefine East Coast hip-hop as one of Wu-Tang Clan’s founding members.

His fearless personality and unforgettable solo work cemented his legacy as one of rap’s most original and influential voices.

“I’m so honored, my mother’s honored,” Ramsey Jones said while thanking supporters for celebrating his brother’s enduring legacy.

Wu-Tang Clan also marked the occasion on social media, inviting fans to the unveiling and celebrating the lasting impact of their late bandmate.

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Reportedly Living Separate Lives

Former NBA star Derek Fisher and reality television personality Gloria Govan have reportedly separated.

According to TMZ Sports, a representative confirmed the couple is living apart but is not currently pursuing a divorce.

The couple married in 2021 after dating for six years and remain in constant communication while working through their issues, according to their representative.

The separation comes after the pair postponed their original wedding plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic before eventually marrying at Cielo Farms in Malibu in July 2021.

For now, sources say Fisher and Govan are focused on working through their issues rather than heading to divorce court.

Ari Fletcher – Getty

Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex-Tape Leak Sparks Online Debate

Ari Fletcher is trending online after reports of an alleged explicit video began circulating on social media.

At press time, the authenticity of the purported video had not been verified, and Fletcher had not publicly commented on the claims.

The alleged leak generated a wave of online reactions, with some users posting jokes while others criticized people for sharing unverified content and urged greater respect for Fletcher’s privacy.

The entrepreneur has frequently addressed online rumors in the past, but she has remained silent as speculation continues.

Because the video’s authenticity has not been verified, many social media users argued that sharing the alleged explicit content only fuels misinformation, speculation, and unnecessary scrutiny.

From honoring a hip-hop legend to relationship news and social media controversy, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories generating the biggest conversations.

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