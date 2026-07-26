Meet T’Challa II: David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Grown Son in ‘Black Panther 3’ | WATCH

Ryan Coogler unveiled the BAFTA-winning actor as the next generation of Wakanda's royal family during Marvel Studios' Comic-Con presentation.

David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Black Panther 3 – screenshot

*BAFTA Rising Star winner David Jonsson has been cast as the grown-up T’Challa II, the son of the late King T’Challa, in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 3,” marking the next chapter in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most celebrated franchises.

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Director Ryan Coogler made the announcement Saturday during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, appearing onstage alongside Jonsson and returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. Marvel Studios also confirmed that “Black Panther 3” is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15, 2028.

A New Chapter for Wakanda

Coogler confirmed that the young boy audiences first met during the emotional post-credits scene of 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will now take center stage.

“The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played—our T’Challa—in that film,” Coogler told Comic-Con attendees.

“And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up, he comes of age.”

The casting represents Marvel’s decision to continue T’Challa’s story through the next generation rather than recast the role made famous by Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

“Wakanda Forever” revealed that T’Challa and Nakia, portrayed by Lupita Nyong’o, had a young son named Toussaint, also known as T’Challa II. The surprise post-credits scene quietly established the future heir to Wakanda, setting the stage for the story Coogler is now bringing to the big screen.

David Jonsson introduced as next T’Challa at 2026 Comic Con – screenshot.jpg

David Jonsson Steps into a Defining Role

Jonsson, 32, has steadily built one of the industry’s most promising résumés. Born in London, he began his career performing on the West End stage before making his television debut in the British detective drama “Endeavour.”

He later gained international recognition as Augustus “Gus” Sackey in the first two seasons of HBO’s “Industry,” before earning praise for performances in “Rye Lane,” “Alien: Romulus” and the Stephen King adaptation “The Long Walk.”

His recent work earned him the BAFTA Rising Star Award, cementing his reputation as one of Britain’s brightest young actors. He also has upcoming roles in “The Chaperones,” “Benn/Eubank” and “Scandalous.”

Accepting the role before thousands of Comic-Con fans, Jonsson kept his remarks brief.

“Thank you to this family that I have the honour and the blessing to join,” he said. “I don’t want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking.”

Jonsson joins returning cast members Wright as Shuri and Duke as M’Baku, along with Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, whose involvement in the film had previously been announced.

Marvel Expands the Vision

Beyond the casting announcement, Coogler revealed that “Black Panther 3” will become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film shot entirely on large-format celluloid film, a production milestone that reflects the filmmaker’s commitment to giving Wakanda’s next chapter an even grander cinematic scale.

The director enters production on the sequel following a remarkable year that included an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners.” He has also continued expanding Marvel’s Wakanda universe through projects including “Ironheart” and “Eyes of Wakanda.”

Duke told Deadline he had met Jonsson for the first time earlier that day and wanted to ensure the newcomer felt supported as he entered one of Hollywood’s most closely watched franchises.

“I wanted to extend to him the grace that was extended to me,” Duke said. “We’re here to support… and for him to do his best work.”

Duke noted that “Black Panther” was his own feature-film debut, making it especially meaningful to welcome Jonsson into the cast with the same encouragement he once received.

A Legacy Moves Forward

The original “Black Panther” became a global phenomenon following its 2018 release, earning more than $1.3 billion worldwide while becoming the first superhero film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. It won three Oscars, while 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” grossed more than $859 million globally and earned another Academy Award for costume designer Ruth E. Carter, making her the first Black woman to win two competitive Oscars.

Rather than replacing Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Marvel is building on the legacy he created by passing the mantle to the next generation of Wakanda’s royal family.

For Jonsson, the role represents the biggest opportunity of his career. For audiences, it marks the beginning of a new era for the “Black Panther” franchise while honoring the character and performance that helped redefine superhero storytelling for millions around the world.

“Black Panther 3” is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15, 2028.

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