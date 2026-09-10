Coleman Hughes Talks Color Blindness with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell on ‘The Unusual Suspects’ Season Two | LISTEN

*Audible has released an exclusive clip from the new season of “The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell,” featuring guest Coleman Hughes. The clip previews a conversation about Hughes’ argument for racial color blindness.

In the clip below, Barris, Gladwell and Hughes dig into Hughes’ views on race and identity, offering a glimpse of the candid tone that defines the series. The show pairs Barris, an award-winning writer, producer and director, with Gladwell, a New York Times bestselling author and journalist, for unscripted interviews with major cultural figures.

Season two expands the guest list beyond Hughes to include Ron Howard, Anderson Paak, David Sedaris, Amy Sherald, Walter Isaacson, Rich Roll and Chelsea Handler. Across its two seasons, the series has featured Oscar-winning directors, Grammy-winning musicians, Fortune 500 executives and other prominent figures, giving listeners a look at the personal stories behind their success.

Listen to the teaser below from the Season 2 debut episode.

Barris and Gladwell have said the show is designed to move past typical promotional interviews.

“The Unusual Suspects is about peeling back the layers and getting to the heart of what drives the most influential figures of our time,” Barris said. “Malcolm and I wanted to create a space where these icons could share the raw, unfiltered stories behind their success, the moments of doubt, resilience, and triumph that often go unheard. It’s a journey that goes beyond the surface to reveal the human side of greatness.”

Gladwell echoed that sentiment, saying the conversations aim for something more honest than familiar success stories.

“Kenya and I have relished this opportunity to delve into the minds of truly extraordinary individuals. Their stories offer an unvarnished look at the nature of achievement,” he said. “Rather than rehashing well-known success narratives, these discussions illuminate how universal qualities, persistence, adaptability, and even serendipity, can profoundly shape our individual journeys.”

The new season is available exclusively on Audible starting September 10. Listen to the full episode HERE.

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