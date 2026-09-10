Cheryl Cobb is Redefining the Online Dating Conversation, Teaching People to Date Smarter and Safer

The bestselling author, podcast host and Internet Dating Expert is changing the conversation about love, red flags, scams and safety in the digital age.

Cheryl Cobb (Dirty Lil Secrets cover)

*For more than 25 years, Cheryl Cobb built a career in entertainment where understanding people was part of the job. She evaluated talent, navigated personalities and learned to recognize when something—or someone—didn’t quite add up.

Then she got divorced and entered the world of online dating.

Suddenly, the Cheryl Cobb online dating experience became an education of its own. Reading people through a screen presented an entirely different challenge.

Profiles could be misleading. Photographs didn’t always tell the whole story. Attention could turn into pressure. Emotional connections could develop before two people really knew each other. And sometimes the person behind the profile wasn’t who they appeared to be.

Cobb didn’t give up on finding love online. After two years of navigating Internet dating, she met the man who would eventually become her husband. But the experience also gave her a new mission: helping other people understand what can happen behind the profiles, photographs, messages and promises before they give someone access to their lives.

Cheryl Cobb

Cheryl Cobb Turns Her Online Dating Experience Into a Mission

Cobb has spent decades working in entertainment as an executive, talent manager and industry leader. Her career includes executive work with American Idol and Universal Records and professional relationships with artists including Chanté Moore, Fantasia Barrino, Toni Braxton, Chris Daughtry, Tamyra Gray and Jordin Sparks.

Now she’s applying those years of reading people, personalities and motivations to modern relationships.

Her book, 10 Dirty Lil’ Secrets Nobody Wants to Tell You About Internet Dating, tackles fake personas, misleading profiles, mixed signals, love-bombing, emotional manipulation, scams, financial requests and other realities people may encounter while searching for love online.

Cobb’s message isn’t that people should fear Internet dating.

It’s that they should enter it informed.

“I wrote 10 Dirty Lil Secrets Nobody Wants to Tell You About Internet Dating because there are things happening online that people need to know before they give someone access to their life,” Cobb says.

The Four Seasons of Love

At the center of Cobb’s approach is her signature “Four Seasons of Love” framework: The Representative, The Switch, The Pressure and The Reveal.

The framework encourages people to recognize how behavior can change as a relationship develops.

Someone may initially present an idealized version of themselves—the “representative.” As the relationship progresses, Cobb says daters should pay attention to inconsistencies, increasing pressure, changing behavior and whether someone’s actions actually match what they’ve been saying.

Her philosophy is simple: Don’t just listen to what someone says. Pay attention to what they do.

Cobb also urges online daters to protect sensitive personal information, establish boundaries, slow down when a relationship feels rushed and be particularly cautious when someone they’ve met online begins asking for money.

Cheryl Cobb

Taking the Dating-Safety Conversation to a National Audience

Cobb recently brought her message to the 12th Annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo in Hanover, Maryland, where she joined Emmy Award-winning journalist Allison Seymour for a candid conversation about her book, relationships and dating safely.

The three-day event also featured nationally recognized names including Roland Martin, Cynthia Bailey, Big Daddy Kane, October London, Le’Andria Johnson, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, Da Brat, Monique Samuels and other entertainers, entrepreneurs and cultural voices.

Cobb is continuing to expand the conversation through the relaunch of her podcast, Sippin’ Tea with Cheryl Cobb, covering Internet dating, relationships, self-worth, red flags, boundaries, starting over and lessons learned while looking for love.

Her own experience provides an important counterweight to the warnings.

Cobb isn’t telling people to stop swiping.

She found her husband online.

Instead, the Cheryl Cobb online dating message is that remaining hopeful about love doesn’t mean abandoning common sense, boundaries or personal safety.

“Internet dating is not going away, so the question becomes: are you prepared?” Cobb says. “My goal is to expose what people don’t see, challenge what people assume, and give women the tools to date smarter, safer, and with confidence.”

For Cobb, the ultimate lesson is simple: finding love online can work, but knowing who you’re dealing with matters just as much as making the connection.

Ready to date smarter? Get your copy of 10 Dirty Lil’ Secrets Nobody Wants to Tell You About Internet Dating on Amazon and follow 10 Dirty Lil Secrets on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more dating and relationship conversations.

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