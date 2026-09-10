Tyler Perry Brings the ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Crew Back 16 Years Later

Sixteen years later, Tyler Perry reunites the crew with grown kids, a new wedding, Taraji P. Henson — and one major absence.

*Sixteen years after Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” first introduced audiences to the complicated relationships of four couples. The cast is back, and this time, the kids are all grown up.

In “Why Did I Get Married Again?,” Angela (Tasha Smith) and Marcus (Michael Jai White) enter a new chapter as their daughter prepares to walk down the aisle. But there’s a familiar connection.

Their daughter is marrying the son of the group’s longtime friend Ros, played by Taraji P. Henson. Ros’ introduction adds a fresh dynamic to the beloved group while seamlessly connecting the new generation to the original story.

Why Did I get Married Again? (L-R) Lamman Rucker as Troy, Jill Scott as Sheila, Tyler Perry as Terry, Sharon Leal as Diane, Michael Jai White as Marcus and Tasha Smith as Angela in Why Did I get Married Again? Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

Yes, Janet Jackson is missing from this installment, which is arguably the most obvious change. Her character, Patricia, is still acknowledged. The story explains that after losing her husband and realizing her late son would be around the same age, attending another wedding could be emotionally difficult for her. It’s a brief but effective explanation that allows the film to move forward without making her absence feel forced.

I had a chance to speak with the cast, including Taraji P. Henson, who brings her signature confidence and style to Ros. A fly, successful, take-charge woman. I also asked Henson about the confidence she’s been displaying in her own life and on social media lately, and what it means to embrace that confidence as a woman of a certain age.

“Wear it, just know it, and don’t compare yourself. When you turn 50, God gives you enough F’s until you get to 50. When you get to 50, you have no more,” said Henson.

The latest installment does not disappoint. Tyler Perry once again balances comedy and drama, creating a story layered with laughs, emotional moments, and conversations about love, marriage, and growing older.

One scene that particularly stood out to me is the women sitting together on a bench, reflecting on their lives and the choices they made when they were younger. The moment reminds us that women have to give themselves and their younger selves grace. I spoke with Tasha Smith about that moment and the importance of women healing from their past.

“We’ve been talking about the wounds of women. You’re not only forgiving the guy that you may have been with. When we look at Marcus and Angela’s relationship, not only did she have to practice forgiveness with him, but also practice forgiveness with herself,” Smith responded.

Why Did I Get Married Again? (L-R) Sharon Leal as Diane, Jill Scott as Sheila, Taraji P. Henson as Roselyn and Tasha Smith as Angela in Why Did I Get Married Again? Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

And while the original characters remain at the heart of the story, Why Did I Get Married Again? opens the door for a new generation. Through the couples’ children, audiences get to see the younger generation navigate love, heartbreak, relationships, and the lessons that come with learning why did I get married.

With its familiar faces, new energy, heartfelt moments, and plenty of Tyler Perry-style humor. Why Did I Get Married Again? proves that some stories can evolve without losing what made audiences fall in love with them in the first place.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is streaming now on Netflix.

Why Did I Get Married Again?

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