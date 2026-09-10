Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was ‘Losing Myself’ Before Klay Thompson Split

Months after ending their relationship, Megan says she won't minimize herself for another partner and has learned what she will — and won't — tolerate.

Megan Thee Stallion visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 10, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA)

*Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about her painful breakup with Klay Thompson, revealing that she began losing herself while trying to make a relationship work that increasingly left her uncomfortable.

The 31-year-old Grammy-winning rapper discussed the April split in a new September cover interview with InStyle, describing the breakup as “very rough.”

“What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there,” Megan told InStyle. “God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you.”

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion – via Depositphotos

Megan Says She Was Trying to Make the Pieces Fit

Megan said she spent much of the relationship “trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong” while attempting to fit herself “into someone else’s life.”

“I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again,” she said. “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion.”

The rapper and Thompson, 36, began dating publicly in summer 2025 and made their red-carpet debut that July. By April 2026, however, the relationship had ended.

Megan publicly accused Thompson of cheating. At the time, she told People that she had decided to leave the relationship because “trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable.”

EURweb previously reported on Megan’s accusations and the couple’s breakup.

‘I Will Not Be Behind Any Man’

The experience appears to have clarified what Megan expects from her next relationship.

“Whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person,” she told InStyle. “I cannot be minimized. I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything.”

She also said she’s learned not to internalize a partner’s infidelity as proof that something is wrong with her.

“That doesn’t have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You’re not less of a good person,” Megan said.

The months since the split have included a vacation with Solange Knowles, a guest appearance on “Love Island USA” and teasers of unreleased music.

For Megan, however, the bigger change appears to be personal. After trying to reshape herself to fit someone else’s life, she’s now defining the boundaries for whoever enters hers next.

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