Kirk Franklin Joins Uptown Records as Legendary Label Marks 40 Years

Kirk Franklin in the press room at the 2007 American Music Awards. Nokia Center, Los Angeles, CA. 11-18-07. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Kirk Franklin is bringing gospel to the next chapter of Uptown Records, entering a new partnership with the legendary label alongside his Fo Yo Soul Entertainment and TRIBL Music Group.

According to the news release, the deal arrives as Uptown celebrates its 40th anniversary and continues a resurgence with a roster spanning hip-hop and R&B. The partnership was announced alongside the music video for Franklin’s latest single, “Thank You For Everything,” featuring gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard of the Clark Sisters.

Rather than describing the arrangement simply as a record deal, the announcement specifically calls it a partnership between Franklin, Uptown, Fo Yo Soul and TRIBL.

Franklin Is Ready to ‘Make History’

“To be a part of the Uptown family is a genuine honor,” Franklin said in the announcement. “I feel energized by the entire team’s enthusiasm and support already. It’s a blessing, and I’m beyond thankful and excited for what the future holds. Let’s make history together!”

Uptown executive Natina Nimene, who also serves as EVP of Urban Audience & Artist Relations for REPUBLIC Collective, pointed to Franklin’s longevity as a major reason for the partnership.

“No one has shaped gospel and sustained its influence from one decade to the next quite like Kirk Franklin,” Nimene said. “His impact is transformational.”

Phil Thornton, EVP of TRIBL Music Group/Insignia Assets, similarly called Franklin’s impact on music and culture “undeniable,” adding that TRIBL is working with Franklin, Fo Yo Soul and Uptown to celebrate that legacy while amplifying the music still ahead.

New Music Comes With the Deal

Franklin’s Uptown chapter arrives with “Thank You For Everything,” his collaboration with Clark Sheard. The song was written and produced by Franklin alongside co-producer Adam Blackstone and released Aug. 28.

The revitalized Uptown, meanwhile, is building a roster that includes Yung Miami, G Herbo, Trap Dickey, 9B Meechie and producer ATL Jacob.

That lineup underscores just how interesting Franklin’s arrival is. Uptown’s historic foundation is rooted heavily in R&B and hip-hop, while Franklin has spent decades expanding gospel’s reach beyond traditional church audiences.

Now those legacies are meeting as Uptown turns 40 — with Franklin promising that the partnership isn’t merely about looking backward at what either side has already accomplished.

As he put it, the plan is to “make history together.”

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