Jill Scott Says Former Label Sued Her for $19M: ‘You Made $19 Million Off of Me?’

The Grammy winner says her battle to leave Hidden Beach Recordings helped shape the independence she enjoys over her music and career today.

Jill Scott – Getty

*Grammy-winning singer Jill Scott is looking back at the costly fight for her artistic freedom, revealing that she was stunned when her former record label allegedly sued her for $19 million after she decided to leave.

“I left and got sued for $19 million,” Scott told Scott Evans during an appearance on his “House Guest” podcast. Her reaction to the figure? “Who had $19 million? I was like, you made $19 million off of me?”

Scott’s comments were highlighted by Cassius, which reported that the singer described a difficult departure from Hidden Beach Recordings, the label behind her first three studio albums.

Scott Says She Wanted More Support

Scott said she became frustrated with what she viewed as demands that weren’t helping her music, including being asked to sing “Happy Birthday” to a music executive’s loved one.

“I’m like, this is crazy,” she recalled. “The music is good. Is there any way that you could support that?”

Jill Scott – Getty

She also characterized what followed her departure as a “smear campaign.”

Hidden Beach sued Scott in 2010, alleging she had left before fulfilling a six-album recording agreement. Scott’s representatives maintained that the lawsuit had “no legal merit” and argued that California’s seven-year rule gave her the right to terminate the contract after more than a decade with the label.

Court records show Hidden Beach sought unspecified damages. The $19 million figure comes from Scott’s own account, not a public judgment against her. Scott countersued, and the parties settled in February 2011. The terms were not disclosed.

Independence Became the Payoff

Today, Scott operates with the independence she fought to obtain. She has released music through her own Blues Babe Records, including her 2026 album, “To Whom This May Concern.”

“Everything has led me to this place, as this 53-year-old woman who is maneuvering her career the way she wants to, how she wants to, when she wants to, for whom she wants to,” Scott told NPR’s “Fresh Air” in March.

More than 15 years after the Hidden Beach battle, that freedom may be the most important return on a fight Scott says once came with a jaw-dropping $19 million price tag.

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