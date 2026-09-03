 Jill Scott Postpones Final U.S. Tour Dates After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jill Scott arriving at the 11th Annual BET Awards at Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2004, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo: Depositphotos)

*Jill Scott’s “To Whom This May Concern Tour” will take a little longer to wrap up in the United States.

The Grammy-winning singer has postponed the final four U.S. dates of her tour after testing positive for COVID-19. Scott announced the change after what doctors initially believed was a minor virus turned out to be COVID-19, Rolling Out reports.

“I am very sorry to report that what doctors perceived to be a minor virus has turned into Covid 19,” Sott wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “While I feel OK, I’m not able to go out without a mask. For everyone’s safety and wellness, I have to reschedule my last four shows on the US TOUR as well.”

The affected performances include two shows at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, and two dates at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Jill Scott at the 41st NAACP Image Awards – Press Room, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. 02-26-2010. (Photo: Depositphotos)

Scott was originally scheduled to perform in Sugar Land on Aug. 30 and 31. Those concerts have been moved to Sept. 11 and 12. Her Irving performances, initially scheduled for Sept. 3 and 4, will now take place Sept. 14 and 15.

According to Scott, previously purchased tickets and packages will be honored for the rescheduled performances.

“All tickets and packages are, of course, going to be honored. I appreciate any understanding you are willing to provide. This sucks and I’m very sorry but I just can’t risk getting ya’ll sick,” she wrote.

The changes come as Scott continues the world tour supporting her sixth studio album, “To Whom This May Concern.” Despite the U.S. schedule change, the tour itself is continuing. Scott is expected to resume performing once she has recovered and can safely return to the stage.

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