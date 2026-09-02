Jay-Z’s HBO Documentary ‘JAŸ-Z IN 8’ Gets September Premiere | WATCH TRAILER

Jay-Z – Depositphotos

*HBO has released the official trailer for “JAŸ-Z IN 8,” an eight-part documentary series featuring Jay-Z in conversation with Rick Rubin, set to premiere September 18 on HBO Max.

The series brings Jay-Z and Rubin together for a wide-ranging discussion covering the rapper’s music, lyrics, life experiences and creative process. HBO describes the project as a candid and intimate conversation years in the making.

Per Deadline, here’s the synopsis: “In Rick Rubin’s directorial documentary debut, the series unfolds over many hours of candid conversation between two creative superstars. The career-spanning series closely studies the ingenuity of Jaÿ-Z’s lyrics as he breaks down his writing process and traces how his words reflect his childhood, the experiences that shaped him, and the evolving world he navigated as his career grew. As Jaÿ-Z guides us through the words and music that informed the work, he shows the deep, inextricable connection between art and life.”



‘JAŸ-Z IN 8’/YouTube screenshot

Throughout the trailer, Jay-Z reflects on the experiences that shaped his artistry.

“Everyone had this same experience, except I was the one who could stand on the soapbox and articulate what we were going through,” Jay-Z says. Rubin responds, “Without the pain, you wouldn’t have done the work.”

Jay-Z and actor Daniel Kaluuya serve as executive producers alongside Rubin. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde also produce the series. Watch the new trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jay-Z and Rick Rubin Reunite for HBO Documentary Series ‘JAŸ-Z IN 8’

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