Former Love & Marriage: Huntsville Star Melody Shari’s Arrest Sets the Stage for New Law

“The Melody Shari Act” aims for false police report filings to carry a felony charge

Melody Shari Rodgers

Former Love & Marriage: Huntsville star, award-winning producer, and businesswoman Melody Shari Rodgers surrendered to authorities on Tuesday following an executed warrant stemming from allegations of harassment by her ex-husband and former co-star, Martell Holt. Asserting her innocence, Rodgers is already taking action in a major way.

The mother of four, who left the popular OWN franchise in January 2025 after six seasons, endured an affair, public divorce, and three-year custody battle before being awarded primary custody; all playing out before a national audience. However, after removing herself to focus on other endeavors, including her skin care company, Seventh Avenue Beauty, Rodgers was blindsided by the arrest warrant issued in May for a domestic incident that supposedly occurred a month prior.

Law enforcement granted her time to turn herself in voluntarily, and she cooperated by doing so on Tuesday morning. She was booked on a charges of Domestic Violence 3rd-Harrassment and released shortly after.

Melody Shari

Rodgers maintains that the charges are fabricated, and in fact, has already been working on a bill with state lawmakers to insure this no longer happens to others. It prioritizes protections for victims of false police reports and aims to prosecute perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.

“I have endured years of harassment that has affected my family, children, and livelihood,” Rodgers said. “While this is traumatizing, I know that it is far bigger than me. This is a national issue because it’s far too easy to get warrants on innocent people. That’s why senate attorneys have written a new bill based on my situation.”

“The bill will become a law called The Melody Shari Act. It will make filing a false police report that results in the arrest of an innocent party, a felony. It will no longer be just a misdemeanor. The law will also make it easier to sue for punitive damages, and go after jobs and licensures.”

Alabama State Senator Merika Coleman is one of the key figures supporting Rodgers with the bill, stressing that more must be done to protect innocent people from false accusations. She pre-filed legislation intended to strengthen accountability when someone knowingly files a false police report resulting in another individual’s arrest.

“I hate what Ms. Rodgers and her children are experiencing. What is particularly troubling to me is that there is a written communication in which her former husband stated that he intended to begin a process that would become public and that, in his words, ‘will keep you in Alabama for a while.’ That communication raises serious concerns about how our laws can be used in ways that affect a parent’s ability to move forward with her life while continuing to care for her children. who may find themselves in similar circumstances.”

“The legislation I am pre-filing is intended to give courts clearer tools to protect the best interests of children while also ensuring that our laws are not used improperly to control or unnecessarily restrict a parent. I hope Alabama’s work on this issue can contribute to a broader conversation in other states as well,” she said.

Claudia Jordan (L), Hill Harper (C), Melody Shari (R) – via FreddyO

Activist, actor, and philanthropist Hill Harper is also lending his support to Rodgers.

“I’ve known Melody for many years and have enormous respect for her character, her integrity, and the devotion she brings to being a mother,” he said. “What she is facing underscores the need for more meaningful reform. No one should be able to weaponize the legal system, or knowingly make false allegations to harass, humiliate, or damage another person’s reputation, livelihood or family. We need laws with real safeguards willing to strengthen them.”

Acknowledging the embarrassment that comes with an arrest and a mugshot destined to circulate on news and celebrity gossip sites, Rodgers has elected to find the blessing in the storm.

For years her work has been geared towards empowering women, but she is grateful that her experiences now provide an opportunity to help men as well.

Her efforts are ultimately about protecting individuals, families, law enforcement, and public resources while establishing meaningful accountability when the justice system is being misused.

“Now, I can extend my reach and support both women and men – because we all know a brother, cousin, uncle, or friend who has been falsely accused,” said Rodgers. “This affects everybody when people do things to hurt, harass, humiliate, and even keep them from their children. My circumstances have really given me a new connection to people in a different realm outside of television.”

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