N.O.R.E. Sued by Nas’ Ex Carmen Bryan Over Alleged 1999 Sexual Assault

Bryan alleges Jay-Z wanted to confront N.O.R.E. after she confided in him and explains why she waited decades to take legal action.

Carmen Bryan and N.O.R.E. – via screenshot

*Carmen Bryan, an author and entrepreneur who shares a daughter with rapper Nas, has filed a civil lawsuit accusing N.O.R.E. of sexually assaulting her inside a crowded Manhattan nightclub in 1999.

Bryan filed the 20-page complaint Wednesday against N.O.R.E., whose legal name is Victor Santiago. The lawsuit alleges he approached Bryan while “visibly intoxicated” during an event where he was promoting his sophomore album, “Melvin Flynt – Da Hustler.”

The complaint, reviewed by Complex, alleges the encounter escalated into “an act of nonconsensual digital penetration.” Bryan says she repeatedly told Santiago to stop but was physically overpowered until other clubgoers intervened.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

What Bryan Says Happened Afterward

Bryan alleges she fled the nightclub crying, with Santiago following her outside and repeatedly asking, “Don’t you know who I am?”

According to the complaint, Santiago recognized Bryan once they were outside and allegedly apologized, telling her, “Carm, I didn’t know it was you. You’re always doing something different with your hair.”

Bryan claims he apologized again weeks later at a gathering involving Destiny Jones, the daughter she shares with Nas.

TMZ also obtained the complaint and reported Bryan’s allegations about the encounter and alleged apology.

Bryan Says She Told Jay-Z

One of the lawsuit’s most notable claims reaches into a complicated chapter of hip-hop history.

Bryan alleges she told Jay-Z, whom she describes as a trusted confidant, about the alleged assault the following day. According to the complaint, Jay-Z wanted to confront Santiago, but Bryan asked him not to because she feared the situation would escalate.

Jay-Z is not accused of wrongdoing and is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

The timeline is significant because Bryan’s relationship with Jay-Z would later become part of his highly publicized feud with Nas, including the deeply personal 2001 diss track “Supa Ugly.”

Why Bryan Says She Waited Decades

Bryan alleges that the “pervasive sexism, sexual objectification, and ‘misogynoir'” she experienced around 1990s hip-hop contributed to her silence.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone and detailed by theGrio, Bryan says reading Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs brought memories of the alleged incident back to the surface.

Bryan also claims she attempted to settle the matter privately before going to court. The complaint says she sent Santiago pre-suit settlement notices in March 2026 and alleges that he denied knowing her.

She is suing under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and is seeking compensatory damages, including damages for emotional distress and mental anguish.

N.O.R.E. is being accused of sexual assault by Carmen Bryan, who claims the Queens-born rapper forced himself on her at a packed nightclub in 1999.



More: https://t.co/fTFiiHpB1N pic.twitter.com/DFUMmePhQg — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 9, 2026

N.O.R.E. Has Not Publicly Answered the Allegation

As of Thursday morning, N.O.R.E., the rapper and “Drink Champs” co-host, had not publicly responded to the substance of Bryan’s allegations. Initial reports also said representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bryan’s lawsuit arrives more than 27 years after the encounter she describes. Whether her allegations can ultimately be established — and how Santiago responds in court — are now questions for the civil legal process.

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