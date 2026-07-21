Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Claims Actor Never Fulfilled Prenup Agreement in New Lawsuit

Tenisha Warner says the late actor left several financial commitments unresolved before his death.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the “Fool’s Gold” LA Premiere held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, CA, on January 30, 2008 (Photo: ©2008 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Depositphotos)

*Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow says the late actor died without completing several financial promises included in their prenuptial agreement.

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Tenisha Warner filed suit against his mother, Pamela Warner, seeking at least $1,276,042 from a family trust created by the former “Cosby Show” star. The complaint, filed in DeKalb County Superior Court, also requests interest and legal expenses, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pamela now oversees the Warner Family Trust as its successor trustee. Tenisha wants the court to stop any distribution of trust property until her claim is resolved.

The couple signed their premarital agreement shortly before marrying in May 2022. Tenisha argues that she met the terms required of her, including remaining married to Warner until his death, but never received several benefits he had agreed to provide.

Tenisha Warner and Malcolm Jamal Warner – via Facebook

“Plaintiff performed all obligations required of her under the agreement,” the filing states, adding that no person or entity has paid the amounts she says remain due.

Among the alleged breaches are two unpurchased $1 million life insurance policies. Tenisha also claims Warner did not pay her $5,000 monthly for serving as his “chief of staff” or provide a promised $16,000 anniversary payment.

Her complaint further cites an unfunded retirement account and college savings that she says should have been maintained for their children. She filed a separate creditor claim against Warner’s estate for the same amount.

Warner was 54 when he drowned in Costa Rica on July 20, 2025, while vacationing with his family. Tenisha filed her claims one year later.

On the anniversary of his death, Pamela honored her son through his memorial Instagram account and described the past year as one of profound grief and transformation.

“How can I be here and my child is not?” she wrote while reflecting on the pain of surviving a child.

Pamela said the year had revealed “how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be,” but also showed her “the depth of love, care, concern and support that humans are capable of.”

She concluded that both sides of that experience had become part of her continuing emotional and spiritual journey. Swipe through the Instagram post below to read her full statement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tenisha Warner Breaks Silence After Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Tragic Death

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