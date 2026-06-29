Tech Leaders Signal the Beginning of the End for Smartphones

Silicon Valley companies push toward AI powered wearables that could replace the devices we rely on today.

In this photo illustration, the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Threads app logos are displayed on a smartphone screen. (Credit: iStock)

*Industry leaders increasingly believe AI-powered wearables could eventually challenge the smartphone’s dominant role in consumer technology.

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Several technology executives, including leaders at Apple, have suggested that smartphones may no longer serve as consumers’ primary devices within the next decade, Fortune reports. Their outlook reflects rapid advances in artificial intelligence and growing interest in devices designed to anticipate user needs.

Many technology companies are investing in hardware they believe could reduce reliance on smartphones. Industry leaders expect next-generation 6G networks to support continuous audio and video processing, allowing AI systems to respond in real time.

Executives say these systems could operate differently from traditional apps. Companies envision AI assistants that continuously learn user preferences and respond based on context.

via GROK AI

Major firms are already developing new devices. Google and Meta are working on smart glasses capable of capturing audio and visual information. OpenAI recently acquired Jony Ive’s hardware startup, io, for $6.5 billion as part of its push into consumer hardware. Qualcomm, whose chips power billions of devices worldwide, is collaborating with most major technology companies, with Apple a notable exception.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has identified smart glasses as a leading candidate to succeed the smartphone. He expects wearable technology to expand beyond glasses into products such as jewelry, pins and pendants.

Amon has predicted that AI-powered devices could number in the hundreds of millions by 2027 or 2028, with adoption potentially reaching one billion devices soon afterward. He said future products could eventually read what users read, hear what they hear, and see what they see.

Amon compared the transition to the early days of the internet and argued that consumer trust will likely determine which companies emerge as leaders if AI wearables become widely adopted.

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