Keke Palmer Reportedly Set to Earn $2 Million for ‘The Voice’ Hosting Debut – But It’s Far Less Than the Man She’s Replacing

Palmer’s reported first-season salary comes without the producer compensation that boosted Carson Daly’s pay.

Keke Palmer – via Depositphotos

*Keke Palmer’s first season as host of NBC’s “The Voice” will reportedly come with a paycheck of about $2 million.

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The 32-year-old entertainer is taking over the role for Season 31, becoming the first new host in the show’s history. According to The U.S. Sun, Palmer’s reported deal covers her work as host only for the upcoming “The Voice: Celebrity” spin-off show. She is not expected to receive an executive producer credit during her debut season.

That difference is significant when comparing her compensation with Carson Daly’s reported earnings. Daly was reportedly making nearly $6 million per season by the end of his tenure. His total included money for both hosting and producing the competition series. A production source said Palmer’s lower figure reflects both her newcomer status and the absence of an additional producer fee.

Daly’s compensation also increased over time. He began with “The Voice” when the series premiered in 2011 and remained in the hosting position for 30 seasons. Palmer steps into a role that has never changed hands until now.

The move follows Daly’s decision to scale back his responsibilities and spend more time with his family. His demanding schedule, which required frequent travel between New York and Los Angeles, also factored into his decision.

“We have a NEW amazing HOST!” Carson said. “The triple threat queen @keke who is PERFECT for it! I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family.”

Daly is not fully severing his relationship with the series. He is expected to remain involved as an executive producer, and reports indicate he could return as host in the future.

“The Voice: Celebrity” will premiere in the spring of 2027.

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