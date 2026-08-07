7-Year-Old Driving Parents’ Car Critically Injures Woman Walking Dog in Oakland | VIDEO

Police say the child and his 4-year-old brother drove several blocks before striking a pedestrian, raising difficult questions about child safety, supervision and accountability.

*Police say a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother took their parents’ car and critically injured a woman walking her dog in Oakland, leaving investigators to answer a question few communities ever expect to confront: How could children so young end up behind the wheel?

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How Did This Happen?

According to ABC7 News, the brothers allegedly took their parents’ white Toyota while the adults were asleep and drove several blocks from their home before speeding down 35th Avenue Thursday and striking the pedestrian.

Witnesses described hearing the violent impact moments before discovering the aftermath.

“It was loud,” witness Lavelle Shah-Marquis told ABC7. “I pray that she’s okay, but it was bad, it was bad.”

Oakland police said both boys were found outside the vehicle after the crash. The woman suffered critical injuries.

Her dog ran away after the collision, and authorities said it was unclear whether the animal had been found.

Investigators are working to determine exactly how the children gained access to the vehicle before driving several blocks from their home.

The aftermath of car wreck at the hands of a 7-year-old driver – screenshot

Who Could Be Held Responsible?

The extraordinary circumstances have raised immediate questions about accountability.

Legal analyst and former prosecutor Steven Clark told ABC7 he had never encountered a case quite like it.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s just such a one off,” Clark said.

While taking and driving the vehicle could technically be considered a crime, Clark said the legal system is unlikely to pursue criminal charges against a child so young.

“It is a crime that the seven-year-old committed, but we’re not going to put a seven-year-old in juvenile hall,” he said.

Instead, Clark said investigators will likely focus on issues surrounding supervision and how the children were able to access the vehicle.

“What was the level of supervision of these kids? How did they get access to the vehicle?” Clark said.

He added that while a civil lawsuit could follow, criminal charges against the parents are less certain.

Why Experts Urge Compassion for the Children

Mental health experts cautioned against directing anger toward the children, noting that youngsters their age lack the developmental ability to fully understand the consequences of their actions.

Board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Shivani Chmura told ABC7 that children this young cannot grasp the chain of events that can follow a single decision.

“These kids are not capable, at this age, of understanding the consequences of what they did,” Chmura said. “It’s like they can see that they push the first domino, but they cannot see any of the other ones after that that would fall.”

She recommended counseling for the boys to help prevent long-term emotional trauma, including overwhelming feelings of guilt and shame.

“My heart goes out to the whole situation,” Chmura said. “It’s tragic.”

What Happens Next?

Oakland police said the children’s parents are cooperating with investigators, and no charges had been announced as of Thursday night.

Authorities also had not released an updated condition for the injured woman beyond saying she remained in critical condition.

As investigators continue piecing together how two young children were able to take a family vehicle and drive through city streets, the case is likely to prompt broader conversations about child supervision, home safety and how the legal system responds when tragedies involve children too young to fully understand the consequences of their actions.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the woman’s recovery and determining how a heartbreaking chain of events was allowed to unfold.

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