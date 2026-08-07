Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire Concert Postponed Minutes Before Showtime After Medical Emergency

Thousands of fans were already inside San Francisco's Chase Center when the last-minute announcement forced the crowd to leave.

Earth Wind & Fire

*Thousands of concertgoers expecting an evening with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire instead found themselves heading home after a medical emergency involving a member of Earth, Wind & Fire forced the show’s postponement just minutes before showtime.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Why Was the Concert Postponed?

According to ABC7 News, the co-headlining concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center was postponed Thursday just 10 minutes before its scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Chase Center and Earth, Wind & Fire simultaneously announced that the performance could not proceed because of a medical emergency involving one of the band’s members.

“We are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco due to a medical emergency involving a member of our band,” Earth, Wind & Fire said in a statement shared on social media. The band added that the concert would be rescheduled and thanked fans for their understanding.

The announcement came after thousands of fans had already entered the arena while others were still waiting in lines outside. Instead of taking their seats for the highly anticipated concert, attendees were asked to leave the venue as officials responded to the emergency.

The unexpected announcement unfolded so close to showtime that many attendees were already seated when venue staff began directing the crowd toward the exits.

John Paris – via Instagram

What Do We Know About the Medical Emergency?

Neither Earth, Wind & Fire nor Chase Center has identified the band member involved or disclosed the nature of the medical emergency.

ABC7 reported that the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a medical call at the venue around 5:30 p.m. One person was transported to a hospital by private ambulance.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, later identified longtime Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris as the musician involved and reported that the incident was cardiac-related. However, the band has not officially confirmed his identity or released an update on his condition.

Paris joined Earth, Wind & Fire in 2001 and has spent more than two decades as the legendary group’s drummer and backing vocalist. Beyond his work with the band, he has performed with artists including Sheila E., Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills, Bruce Hornsby and Kelly Clarkson.

What Happens to Ticket Holders?

Chase Center said tickets purchased for Thursday’s concert will remain valid for the rescheduled performance, with a new date to be announced.

Fans unable to attend the future show may request full refunds through their original point of purchase.

Venue officials have not indicated when the replacement date will be announced, saying only that additional information will be shared once it becomes available.

Tour Has Already Faced Health Challenges

The San Francisco postponement marks the second health-related disruption during Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour.

In June, Richie postponed two concerts after experiencing dizziness during the tour opener in St. Paul, Minnesota. Following several days of rest under doctors’ orders, the Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage and resumed the tour.

As of Friday, no additional tour dates had been postponed, and upcoming performances remained on the schedule pending further updates.

For thousands of fans who arrived expecting a night of timeless hits, the evening instead became an unexpected reminder that live entertainment can change in an instant. While organizers work to reschedule the concert, many supporters have shifted their focus from the missed performance to hoping for positive news about the health of the Earth, Wind & Fire musician at the center of the medical emergency.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Earth, Wind & Fire Tops Billboard’s Greatest R&B Groups List—But the Debate is Just Beginning

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.