NewsBits: Porsha Williams Scores Mansion, Megan Thee Stallion Faces Jury Trial, Ex-NFL Player Busted in Arcade Sex Case

Porsha Williams comes out ahead in her divorce, Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle advances, and Stedman Bailey faces charges after a bizarre mall incident.

Simon Guobadia – Porsha Williams (Wireimage-Getty)

*Today’s NewsBits brings money, courtrooms and one seriously awkward trip to the arcade. “RHOA” star Porsha Williams has secured ownership of her multimillion-dollar Atlanta home in her divorce from Simon Guobadia, several claims against Megan Thee Stallion are headed toward a jury trial, and former NFL receiver Stedman Bailey faces an indecent exposure charge over alleged sexual activity inside a Florida mall arcade.

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Porsha Williams Gets the Mansion in Simon Guobadia Divorce

Porsha Williams has emerged from her divorce from Simon Guobadia with sole ownership of the former couple’s multimillion-dollar Atlanta mansion.

According to court records, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took full ownership through a quitclaim deed after Guobadia agreed to settlement terms on Aug. 5.

Williams is also seeking approximately $1.57 million in equity reimbursement and the title to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. With ownership of the property settled, she can now sell or refinance the estate.

Guobadia, meanwhile, has returned to Nigeria following his detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and subsequent deportation, reports Yahoo Entertainment. He has suggested there’s another side to Williams’ apparent financial victory.

“They forgot to mention they also inherited $8,000,000 in debt & still got to pay me,” Guobadia wrote on Instagram Stories.

Williams and Guobadia began dating in April 2021 and announced their engagement the following month after his separation from Falynn Pina. Their relationship initially drew considerable attention because Pina had appeared on “RHOA” and had been introduced as Williams’ friend.

Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) – (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Moves Toward Jury Trial

Megan Thee Stallion could soon have a jury weighing several claims brought by her former cameraman Emilio Garcia.

Garcia sued Megan and Roc Nation in 2024, alleging that while touring in Spain in 2022, he was forced to witness the rapper having sex inside a vehicle. He claimed the incident contributed to a hostile work environment and also brought allegations involving wages, discrimination and retaliation.

Megan and Roc Nation have denied wrongdoing. Her attorneys have characterized Garcia’s allegations as “false and fabricated.”

Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled that Garcia’s discrimination, wage and wage-related retaliation claims can proceed toward trial. However, the judge dismissed his claim that he was retaliated against specifically for complaining about the alleged sexual incident.

Importantly, the ruling does not establish that Garcia’s allegations are true. It means the surviving claims can be presented to a jury.

Garcia’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, said his client is “looking forward to having his day in court.”

Ex-NFL Player Stedman Bailey Arrested After Arcade Incident

Former NFL wide receiver Stedman Bailey and Karina Manderson have pleaded not guilty after being arrested following an alleged sexual encounter at a South Florida mall arcade.

Pembroke Pines police said officers responded to Round1 at Pembroke Lakes Mall shortly before 12:30 a.m. July 27 after receiving reports of sexual activity at the venue’s bar.

Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Bailey and Manderson engaged in intercourse. Bailey acknowledged that both had their pants down but told investigators that “penetration never took place.”

Police said both reported consuming multiple alcoholic shots before the incident.

Bailey, 35, and Manderson, also 35, were charged with one misdemeanor count each of exposure of sexual organs. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Bailey played wide receiver for the St. Louis Rams from 2013 through 2015 after being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

From a multimillion-dollar divorce settlement to two very different courtroom battles, today’s NewsBits proves celebrity news rarely takes the weekend off.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Porsha Williams Opens Up About ‘Sway-Sexual’ Identity: ‘I’m Porsha-Sexual’

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