Martha Reeves Said the Backup Singers Were ‘Out of Tune’ Before That National Anthem Debacle | WATCH

New rehearsal footage adds an ironic twist to the Motown legend's widely criticized performance after she questioned whether she even needed backup singers.

Martha Reeves and background singers ‘singing’ Nat’l Anthem – via screenshot

*If you’ve seen Martha Reeves‘ version of the National Anthem and wondered “WHAT da hey-all was that?!” Well, we think we have the answer.

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Just when it seemed the conversation had run its course, newly released rehearsal footage has added an unexpected twist. Before taking the field, the Motown legend was captured critiquing her backup singers’ pitch—and even suggesting she didn’t need them.

What Does the New Video Show?

According to Entertainment Weekly, rehearsal footage first published by TMZ shows the 85-year-old Martha and the Vandellas icon stopping several times to critique the two singers rehearsing alongside her before a Women’s Professional Baseball League game.

“That’s out of tune,” Reeves says as the trio works through “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Moments later, she questions why the singers are matching her vocals.

“Now, you’re singing with me. Who’s singing the same note I’m singing? Why?” Reeves asks.

She then turns to a person assisting with the rehearsal and says, “Backup singers. I don’t think I need them.”

The remark is immediately cut short when the staff member warns Reeves that her microphone is broadcasting throughout the stadium.

“You’re talking to the whole stadium,” the person cautions, prompting an awkward moment that is also captured in the footage.

The exchange, captured before the public performance began, has become one of the most talked-about moments in the newly surfaced rehearsal video

😅 EXCLUSIVE: Martha Reeves critiques backup singers before viral WPBL anthem performance. pic.twitter.com/z7jCUYpbsF — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2026

Why Is the Video Fueling New Conversation?

The rehearsal clip surfaced only days after Reeves’ national anthem performance generated widespread discussion across social media, where viewers criticized the vocal performance and shared clips across multiple platforms.

The newly released footage has added another layer to the conversation because it shows Reeves expressing concerns about the backup singers’ pitch before the live performance itself became the subject of intense public scrutiny.

The irony has not been lost on viewers, but the rehearsal footage alone does not establish that the backup singers were responsible for what happened once Reeves took the field.

Instead, it offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into preparations leading up to a performance that quickly became one of the week’s most talked-about entertainment moments.

Reeves Says Weather Played a Major Role

Entertainment Weekly previously obtained a statement from Reeves’ team addressing the backlash surrounding the performance.

According to the statement, Reeves said the conditions on the field—not her backup singers—made it difficult for her to perform as she normally would.

The singer explained that wet, windy weather combined with the absence of stage monitors prevented her from properly hearing herself.

“Without stage monitors I wasn’t able to hear myself as I normally would,” Reeves said. “While it wasn’t the performance I had hoped for, I’m grateful to have been there in support of these remarkable athletes and this groundbreaking league.”

She also described it as “an incredible honor” to perform before the Women’s Professional Baseball League game, saying she was proud to participate in what she viewed as a historic moment for women’s sports despite the disappointing outcome.

A Viral Performance Gets an Unexpected Epilogue

National anthem performances have long attracted outsized attention when they don’t go as planned, with memorable renditions by Christina Aguilera, Michael Bolton and Fergie continuing to circulate online years after they were first performed.

Reeves’ latest performance has now joined that conversation, but the newly released rehearsal footage gives fans a different perspective on the moments leading up to the anthem.

Whether it changes public opinion is another question entirely. What is clear is that the video has reignited discussion about a performance many believed had already faded from the news cycle—and added one more surprising chapter to an already unforgettable story.

For many viewers, the rehearsal clip doesn’t rewrite the story—it simply adds another unexpected layer to one of the year’s most talked-about national anthem performances.

Slowed down it sounds like death. pic.twitter.com/6EmjzS5EpO — bvdon 𐤊 (@mrbvdon) August 5, 2026

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