Enes Kanter Freedom Says He’s Entering 2027 WNBA Draft to Challenge League Policy | WATCH

The former NBA lottery pick says his announcement is meant to test the WNBA's eligibility rules as the debate over transgender participation in women's sports continues.

*Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom says he plans to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft—not because he expects to resume his professional basketball career, but because he wants to challenge the WNBA’s current eligibility policies and spark a broader discussion about fairness and inclusion in women’s sports.

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Why Is Kanter Making the Announcement?

In a video posted to X, the former NBA standout said he had reviewed the WNBA’s eligibility framework before deciding to declare himself a prospect for the 2027 draft.

“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I am officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect,” Kanter Freedom said.

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.”

He said he and his team had examined the league’s eligibility policies and believed his declaration was consistent with its stated framework.

The announcement was first reported by PennLive.

‘See You at Training Camp’

Kanter acknowledged that his announcement would likely generate strong reactions but insisted his intent was to question how league policies are applied rather than to ridicule anyone.

“I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions,” he wrote on X. “I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices. I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone—the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.”

He concluded his statement with a message directed at the league.

“See you at training camp.”

Although Kanter described himself as a draft prospect, it remains unclear whether his declaration has any procedural standing under WNBA rules. As of Friday, the league had not publicly responded to his announcement.

Debate Extends Beyond One Player

Kanter’s declaration arrives amid continuing national debate over transgender participation in women’s sports.

The issue has remained in the spotlight following recent comments by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who told ESPN she opposes transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It has also resurfaced following the dominant season of French transgender basketball player Julie Tétart, whose success in France’s second division has fueled renewed discussion despite there being no indication she intends to join the WNBA.

Kanter has addressed the issue before. In an earlier interview with Fox News, he argued that biological differences create competitive advantages in women’s sports and questioned whether it would be fair for him to compete in the WNBA simply by identifying as a woman.

Supporters of transgender inclusion, meanwhile, have argued that participation policies should provide opportunities for transgender athletes while respecting league rules and individual rights, underscoring why the issue remains one of the most divisive topics in sports.

From NBA Lottery Pick to Political Activist

Selected third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA Draft, Kanter played 12 NBA seasons with the Jazz, Thunder, Knicks, Trail Blazers and Celtics.

Over 748 regular-season games, he averaged 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most productive rebounders and interior scorers.

Since leaving the league, Kanter has become increasingly known for his outspoken political activism, frequently commenting on international affairs, human rights, free speech and issues at the intersection of sports and public policy.

Whether his latest declaration leads to any formal response from the WNBA remains to be seen. What is certain is that it has added another high-profile voice to an already polarizing national conversation, one that continues to raise questions about competitive fairness, inclusion and how professional sports leagues will navigate evolving eligibility policies in the years ahead.

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