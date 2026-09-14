Why Larenz Tate is Betting on Vault to Give Indie Filmmakers More Control

The actor and producer has joined Kenneth Gifford and his Tate brothers behind a platform that lets creators control pricing, monetization and access to their work.

Larenz Tate is backing greater control for indie filmmakers – via eurAI

*Larenz Tate believes independent filmmakers have a problem that another place to stream their movies won’t necessarily solve: They still need more control over how their work reaches audiences — and how they get paid for it.

The “Love Jones” and “Power” star has joined Vault, an independent streaming and distribution platform founded by Kenneth Gifford, alongside Tate’s brothers and longtime business partners Larron and Lahmard Tate.

The partnership was first reported Aug. 28 in a Variety exclusive by Angelique Jackson and subsequently covered by Black Enterprise, which highlighted the platform’s emphasis on giving filmmakers greater authority over distribution, pricing and revenue.

Tate Says Creators Need More Power

“The entertainment industry continues to evolve, but too often filmmakers and creatives are left with limited control over how their work is distributed, monetized and ultimately seen,” Tate said in a statement.

His interest in Vault, then, isn’t simply about adding another streaming destination to an already crowded market. It’s about changing who gets to make some of the decisions after a filmmaker finishes the movie.

Tate said Vault offers an opportunity to put “more power back into the hands of creators,” emphasizing ownership and access while helping independent work find an audience.

What Vault Actually Offers Filmmakers

Vault allows filmmakers to host projects without a hosting fee and decide whether individual films, shows or episodes are free to viewers or placed behind a paywall. Creators maintain control over pricing, monetization and revenue and can create branded landing pages to promote their work.

The service carries independent films, television, documentaries, short-form projects and music. According to the announcement, Vault has surpassed 50,000 subscribers.

Despite some recent coverage describing Vault as new, the platform itself isn’t. Gifford, who also founded the Newark International Film Festival, launched Vault in Newark in 2020.

Back in 2021, he told New Jersey Monthly that existing networks weren’t adequately serving independent creatives and argued that filmmakers who invest heavily in their work deserve an opportunity to see a return.

Larenz Tate with his brothers Lahmard Tate and Larron Tate – via Facebook

The Tate Brothers Have Been Building Toward This

Vault also fits a longer pattern for the Tate brothers.

Through TateMen Entertainment, Larenz, Larron and Lahmard have worked on initiatives supporting emerging filmmakers, including programs involving AMC Networks, ALLBLK and Starz.

That makes the Vault partnership less of a celebrity tech detour and more of an extension of work they’ve already been doing behind the camera.

The bigger question is whether Vault can turn creator control into meaningful audience reach and sustainable revenue. Its reported subscriber count and business model establish the proposition, not the outcome.

Streaming gave independent filmmakers more places to put their movies. Tate is betting the next battle is over something more fundamental: who controls what happens to the work once it gets there.

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