Russell Westbrook Turns NBA Retirement Into Bigger Mission with $2M Poker Fundraiser

The former NBA MVP says leaving basketball opens a new door to invest more deeply in underserved youth and communities.

*Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is wasting little time defining what comes after basketball, as he and wife Nina Westbrook prepare to host the sixth annual Why Not? Foundation Poker Night in Las Vegas just weeks after he retired from the NBA.

The Sept. 18 fundraiser will make its debut at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where athletes, celebrities, poker professionals, entrepreneurs and supporters will gather inside the resort’s members-only Poodle Room, per the news release. The event is presented in partnership with the World Poker Tour Foundation. Tickets available HERE.

Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation says its annual Poker Night has raised more than $2 million to date, with proceeds supporting education, workforce development, and mental health and wellness programs for underserved communities in South Los Angeles.

But this year’s event arrives at a turning point for Westbrook. The 2017 NBA MVP announced his retirement Aug. 12 after 18 seasons, ending one chapter while making it clear he plans to put more energy into another.

NBA star Russell Westbrook attends a basketball event during his China tour in Shanghai, China, 9 August 2018. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Westbrook Says Retirement Opens A New Door

“Our upcoming 6th Annual Poker Night is a signature cornerstone of our ongoing work to unlock game-changing futures for underserved youth,” Westbrook said in the event announcement. “With that purpose in mind, my retirement is beyond a farewell, it’s a new door opened for impact at the highest level.”

“Basketball gave me the platform, but purpose has helped me reimagine what’s possible,” he continued. “This next chapter gives me the opportunity to invest further in the next generation. Since 2012, it’s been an honor to build new pathways to success for young people in my hometown of South Los Angeles with the ‘Why Not? Foundation.’”

The NBA confirmed Westbrook’s retirement after a career that included nine All-Star selections, two scoring titles and the 2017 league MVP award. He finished his career as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 209.

Poker Night Moves To Fontainebleau

The 2026 Poker Night marks the fundraiser’s first year at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Last year’s event attracted more than 50 players, according to the foundation, with a guest list that included NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and DeAndre Jordan, Stanley Cup champion Adin Hill and poker personalities Princess Love, Erik Seidel and Antonio Esfandiari. Past participants have also included Chris Paul, Jason Koon and Maria Ho.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden said the resort is honored to host the Westbrooks as Russell begins his post-NBA chapter.

“As Russell embarks on this new chapter, we are honored to help carry forward the incredible legacy of impact he and the ‘Why Not? Foundation’ have built for the young people of Los Angeles,” Wooden said.

Russell Westbrook attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

A Night Of Poker With A Larger Purpose

Poker reporter Drea Renee will host the evening, with Vince Van Patten serving as co-host. A Poker Refresher begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the official tournament and entertainment at 6 p.m.

The foundation’s event page lists tournament-player registration at $10,000, which includes a tournament seat, admission for two guests and a one-night Fontainebleau stay. General admission is $1,500 and includes entry for the purchaser and one guest. Guests must be at least 21.

World Poker Tour CEO Adam Pliska said the organization remains committed to its longtime partnership with the foundation.

“We’re proud to stand alongside Russell and Nina Westbrook and support their commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young people through education, workforce development, and mental health and wellness,” Pliska said.

Westbrook’s Next Chapter Keeps The ‘Why Not?’ Mindset

Westbrook founded the Why Not? Foundation in 2012 with a mission of creating pathways of empowerment for underserved populations. Its programs focus on educational opportunities, workforce development and accessible mental health resources.

That work now carries additional significance following the end of the basketball career that gave Westbrook his public platform.

Instead of treating retirement strictly as a farewell to the NBA, Westbrook is framing it as an opportunity to deepen the work he has pursued away from the court for more than a decade. On Sept. 18, poker may be the game being played in Las Vegas, but for Westbrook, the bigger bet is on what comes next for another generation.

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