What other American city with fewer than 15,000 people can claim a résumé that's impacted the nation and the world? I’ll wait.

Coatesville, PA

*There are big cities in America, and then there are cities with big histories. Is there another small city in the United States, per capita, with the national merit and globally recognized dignitaries as this Chester County, Pennsylvania, municipality?

Coatesville, Pennsylvania, with its population, stands head and shoulders alone in this category.

With a population under 15,000 (13,353) in 2026, Coatesville would barely register beside Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, or Los Angeles, according to State Demographics. Yet measuring this Chester County city merely by population misses something remarkable. Coatesville is the only municipality in Chester County legally classified as a city. The county has boroughs, townships, and other communities.

Coatesville has produced, educated, and influenced, or been home to, people whose accomplishments touch an astonishing number of chapters in the American story per capita. As you will see, from Tinseltown to the Tuskegee Airmen, from the NBA Finals to the Super Bowl, and from inventors to gold medalists in the Summer Olympics, Coatesville had a role to play.

Industry. Medicine. HBCU game-changers, civil rights. Racial violence, lynching, and anti-lynching activism. The military. Aviation. Invention. Education. Coaching. Politics. Journalism. Music. Television. College athletics. High school championships. The NFL. The NBA. Major League Baseball. International soccer. Olympic competition. World championship boxing. And the Indianapolis 500. Coatesville has had individuals who are connected to the Wright brothers (aviation pioneers), Michael Jordan, biographies of the Tuskegee Airmen, the superintendent of the military academy at West Point, and the first African American coach in the ACC collegiate sports conference history.

That raises a question worth asking:

Is there another American city under 15,000 people with a historical résumé this diverse? I’ll wait.

Start with American industry.

Rebecca Lukens took control of the ironworks that eventually became Lukens Steel and has been recognized as one of America’s pioneering female industrial executives. Coatesville became synonymous with steel, manufacturing, and the industrial growth that helped build America. The city’s historical résumé also includes aviation pioneer and inventor George A. Spratt, associated with the early development of flight, and Coatesville-born John Grubb Parke, who became a Civil War major general and later superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Then consider medicine and civil rights.

Dr. Whittier C. Atkinson, a Howard-trained Black physician, established Clement Atkinson Memorial Hospital in 1936 amid racial discrimination in medical care. He later became the first Black president of the Chester County Medical Society.

But Coatesville also carries one of America’s darkest racial histories.

On August 13, 1911, Black steelworker Zachariah Walker was lynched and burned alive by a white mob. Decades later, when another threatened lynching shook the community, Black citizens organized. Figures including James C. Kennedy, Sr.; Rev. Alonzo D. Baxter; Rev. Benjamin J. Kennedy Sr.; Rev. S.B. Randolph; James Porter Bryant Sr.; and James McCullough helped build the local NAACP movement.

That means this tiny Pennsylvania city does not simply have Black history.

It has American human & civil rights history. Now look at sports.

Coatesville-born Ray Keech won the 1929 Indianapolis 500 after establishing a world land-speed record. Charles H. Moore, Jr. won Olympic gold in the 400-meter hurdles and silver in the 4×400 relay at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Calvin “Silky Smooth” Grove became the IBF World Featherweight Champion.

Add three-time NBA All-Star Richard “Rip” Hamilton, an NCAA champion at UConn and member of the 2004 NBA champion Detroit Pistons. Then there is Walt Downing, who won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers; NFL first-round draft pick Derrick Morgan; elite sprinter Terrance Laird; U.S. national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen; three-time U.S. figure-skating champion Johnny Weir; and Major League Baseball player Vince Belnome.

And Coatesville’s championship résumé does not stop with professional sports.

John Allen led Coatesville to the 2001 Pennsylvania basketball state championship. Coach Renee Talley guided the girls’ program to the 1994 PIAA state championship. James “Scoogie” Smith won more than 300 games. Legendary educator and coach Ross Kershey spent 42 years teaching and accumulated 455 basketball victories and a remarkable 104–1 track record.

William “Billy” Joe, a Scott High graduate, became an AFL Rookie of the Year, AFL All-Star, and Buffalo Bills championship player before building one of Black college football’s distinguished coaching careers in collegiate history. James “Jimmy” Joe later helped coach five Black College National Championship teams.

Culture belongs on the résumé, too.

Coatesville connections include Susan Richardson of Eight Is Enough and American Graffiti; actor Rod Perry of the original S.W.A.T.; musicians Joe Jack Talcum and Rodney Anonymous of The Dead Milkmen; guitarist Fred Mascherino; chef, author, and television personality Chris Scott; and federal judge John A. Gibney, Jr.

And there is a modern scholarship and media chapter.

Edmond W. Davis, a 1996 Coatesville HS graduate and all-state track and field indoor athlete at CASH in 1994. Davis is one of the world’s top Tuskegee Airmen authorities. He is the founder of the HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest, author, professor, journalist, and speaker featured in NBC’s Bluff City Law TV series.

Taken together, the list reaches 35 notable people spanning generations and professions. There are many more standouts from ‘Da-ville’ that are not listed here.

That is the paradigm America should consider when evaluating small towns: Don’t count only the people living there today. Count the history that came through there. Count the institutions built there. Count the championships. Count the pioneers. Count the barriers broken. Count the lives changed.

Coatesville’s population may say “small town.” Its résumé says something entirely different.

An Indianapolis 500 champion. An Olympic champion. An NBA champion. A Super Bowl champion. A world boxing champion. NCAA champions. Multiple state champions in high school sports. Civil rights organizers. A pioneering Black physician. An industrial pioneer. An aviation inventor. A Civil War general. Musicians. Actors. Educators. Coaches. Scholars. Journalists. Military veterans. Community builders.

The underlying historical record documents an unusually broad footprint across sports, civil rights, education, culture, industry, invention, and military history.

So here is the challenge to America’s thousands of small cities:

Find another American city with fewer than 14,000 residents whose historical résumé reaches this many corners of American life. Maybe one exists. But until somebody puts that résumé on the table, Coatesville has earned the right to make its case:

COATESVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA—AMERICA’S BIGGEST SMALL TOWN. I’ll wait.

Coatesville’s Small Population Carries an Outsized American Legacy – via eurAI

SOURCES: Selected References & Verification Sources

Additional Biographical References

Edmond W. Davis — historian, author, professor, entrepreneur, and Tuskegee Airmen scholar.

Edmond W. Davis — Wikipedia

Rebecca Lukens — Coatesville industrial pioneer and longtime leader of the mill that became Lukens Steel.

Rebecca Lukens — Wikipedia

Dr. Whittier C. Atkinson — physician and founder of Clement Atkinson Memorial Hospital.

Whittier C. Atkinson — Wikipedia

Zachariah Walker — history and sources surrounding the 1911 Coatesville lynching.

Lynching of Zachariah Walker — Wikipedia

Derrick Morgan — Coatesville graduate, Georgia Tech All-American, and 2010 NFL first-round draft pick.

Derrick Morgan — Wikipedia

Calvin “Silky” Grove — Coatesville-born IBF World Featherweight Champion.

Calvin Grove — Wikipedia

Richard “Rip” Hamilton — Coatesville star, NCAA champion, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2004 NBA champion.

Richard Hamilton — Basketball Reference

Coatesville, Pennsylvania — Notable People — Consolidated reference for Hamilton, Laird, Grove, Keech, Moore, Lukens, Billy Joe, Atkinson, Belnome, Downing, Marion, Mascherino, and others.

Coatesville, Pennsylvania — Wikipedia

Government Record

U.S. Congressional Record — Richard “Rip” Hamilton

Congressional recognition connecting Coatesville Area High School to Hamilton and the 2004 Detroit Pistons NBA championship.

U.S. Congressional Record — Richard Hamilton

WRITTEN BY: Tarik Williams, Public Relations Professional | Author | Publicist

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