Wesson, Trigger and Dagger? Weapon-Inspired Baby Names Have Experts Raising Red Flags

Some parents are reaching for names associated with guns, blades and toughness, but naming experts warn children must carry those choices into adulthood.

*Baby names are getting a little more loaded — literally. A small but noticeable group of parents is choosing names for boys that evoke guns, blades and other aggressive imagery, from Wesson and Caliber to Trigger, Dagger and Cannon.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, naming experts emphasize that these choices remain relatively uncommon. Still, enough weapon-associated names have appeared in U.S. baby-name data to get their attention.

Some examples aren’t exactly subtle: Shooter, Trigger, Blade, Dagger and Mace. Others, including Remington, Colt, Ruger and Winchester, double as surnames or familiar names while carrying strong firearms associations.

Tough-Sounding Names Are Finding An Audience

Sophie Kihm, editor-in-chief of baby-name site Nameberry, characterized weapons-inspired boys’ names as a “small but noticeable trend.”

The numbers reinforce the “small” part.

Wesson was given to 306 babies in 2021, while 64 babies were named Mace in 2022. Dagger was considerably rarer, appearing 13 times that year.

So, no, playgrounds aren’t suddenly overflowing with little Daggers. But the choices fit into a larger appetite for rugged-sounding boys’ names.

Kihm pointed to the popularity of names including Maverick, Stetson, Dutton and Boone as part of a broader aesthetic built around independence, masculinity and an American West image. Some weapon-related names also blend easily into the popular surname-as-first-name category.

Jennifer Moss, founder of BabyNames.com, suggested that parents may also be trying to project strength or traditionally masculine qualities through their sons’ names.

Credit: Depositphotos

But What Happens When Trigger Turns 40?

That’s where naming experts urge parents to look beyond the birth announcement.

Kihm expressed concern that unmistakably weapon-themed names can glamorize violence, while Moss questioned the long-term associations children may inherit from particularly aggressive choices.

Naming expert Abby Sandel offered a more nuanced distinction. A name such as Archer has become mainstream enough that many people may not immediately think about its historical connection to weapons. Remington similarly works as an established surname and first name.

Something like Beretta, however, carries a much harder-to-miss firearms connection.

The larger consideration is simple: parents pick the name, but their child has to introduce themselves with it at school, on a first date, during a job interview and potentially well into old age.

EURweb has previously covered parents going in unconventional directions with baby names, including a Virginia couple who gave all six children variations of ‘Cam’. Weapon-inspired names take that desire for distinction into decidedly edgier territory.

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