Why LA Black Church Leaders Say it’s Time to Return to Church | WATCH

Los Angeles pastors used the 2026 City-Wide Revival to celebrate Black faith while confronting a generational challenge facing the church.

*Los Angeles Black church leaders are calling for a renewed commitment to faith and church attendance following the Baptist Ministers Conference of Los Angeles and Southern California’s 2026 City-Wide Revival.

The evening services were held at historic Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, now in its 80th year, with ministers, worshippers and the Baptist Ministers Conference Mass Choir gathering for the annual celebration.

In an interview with Michael G. Reel of Reel Urban News, conference president Dr. Donald R. Robinson said putting faith at the center has guided this year’s gathering.

“We must allow the Holy Spirit to be in charge,” Robinson said. “And that is what the Lord has blessed me to try to do, bring the church back into the Baptist Ministers Conference.”

Michael G. Reel and Rev. Donald R. Robinson – Photo Credit: Reggie Simon

A Message for the Next Generation

The revival featured Dr. Clifford L. Mayes of St. Louis and Dr. T.K. Anderson of Houston, along with the conference’s mass choir under the direction of Dr. Catherine Rachel.

Mayes described the reception he received in Los Angeles as “beyond my wildest imagination,” telling Reel that the experience had been both inspirational and personally meaningful.

But Mt. Moriah pastor Dr. Jonteris Tate raised the larger issue facing Black churches: carrying their significance into another generation.

“We must transport the importance of church,” Tate told Reel.

He contrasted his grandmother’s generation, which faced limited educational and professional opportunities but maintained a strong church connection, with today’s generation.

“My generation has everything,” Tate said, including access to prestigious colleges and education, “and now we can’t hardly get to a church.”

Robinson also credited former conference presidents whose work made his leadership possible, saying he is “standing on shoulders.”

The message emerging from Mt. Moriah was ultimately bigger than one revival: honor the Black church’s history while making sure its faith, fellowship and community survive into the next generation.

Michael G. Reel and Rev. Donald R. Robinson – Photo Credit: Reggie Simon

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