Christian Comic Tells Why He Prayed for Steve Harvey to Fail | WATCH

Jonathan Slocumb admits jealousy and entitlement fueled his resentment before an emotional Essence Festival encounter ended the feud.

Jonathan Slocumb and Steve Harvey

*Christian comedian Jonathan Slocumb admits he once “spent every waking moment praying for the failure of Steve Harvey,” a startling confession he says grew out of jealousy, lost opportunities and his belief that his longtime friend should have brought him along as Harvey’s career expanded.

Slocumb, a veteran clean comic who had a recurring role on “The Steve Harvey Show,” recalled helping connect Harvey with the world of Bishop T.D. Jakes by explaining Jakes’ stature in the church community.

Harvey’s subsequent success in that world would eventually become a source of resentment.

MegaFest Rejection ‘Destroyed My Heart’

Slocumb said Harvey performed clean comedy for Jakes and later became involved with MegaFest. When another festival came around, Slocumb expected to be included.

“So what’s going on? Want me to be there?” Slocumb recalled asking.

Instead, Slocumb said Harvey brought in comedians including Rickey Smiley and J. Anthony Brown.

“That destroyed my heart,” he admitted.

Slocumb’s Christian-comedy credentials predated the dispute. Message Magazine has chronicled his early career performing profanity-free, church-oriented comedy and his recurring role on Harvey’s sitcom. Slocumb also had a substantial Essence Festival history; contemporary coverage confirms he hosted its main stage.

Slocumb Started Attacking Harvey’s Faith

Slocumb said his resentment deepened when churches began seeking Harvey for Christian events at fees far beyond what Slocumb had commanded.

He recalled one pastor asking him to help negotiate Harvey’s reported $100,000 fee down to $80,000 after the same church had paid Slocumb far less.

“I was just in my feelings,” Slocumb acknowledged.

Those feelings spilled onto the stage.

“Every time I held a microphone, yeah, Steve ain’t no real Christian, man,” Slocumb recalled saying.

Then came another blow. Slocumb says he lost his biggest-paying Essence Festival job when the Steve Harvey Morning Show became involved as a radio partner.

His account reflects how he viewed the loss; Slocumb did not establish that Harvey personally engineered his removal. Essence subsequently announced Harvey and Nephew Tommy as festival co-hosts in 2010.

An Essence Encounter Changed Everything

Years later, Slocumb says Coca-Cola hired him for work at Essence, where he felt spiritually compelled to make things right.

He approached Harvey’s stage and asked security to let him speak with Harvey. Slocumb said security personnel, aware of what he had been saying publicly, initially worried there might be trouble.

Eventually Harvey approached.

“What the F you want, Sloke?” Slocumb recalled him saying.

Slocumb’s response wasn’t another confrontation.

“I just broke down crying, and I said, ‘I was wrong,'” he recalled. “I got on my knees. I said, ‘Please forgive me for the things I’ve said.'”

According to Slocumb, Harvey began crying too, and the longtime friends embraced.

‘I Just Felt Entitled’

Harvey wanted to know why someone he had respected would publicly attack him, Slocumb recalled.

His answer became the real explanation for years of hostility.

“I just felt entitled,” Slocumb admitted. “I felt like you should have brought me in.”

That confession turns Slocumb’s story into something bigger than celebrity beef. By his own account, he wasn’t really angry because Harvey had wronged him. He resented watching a friend’s success grow while believing he deserved a place alongside him — until he finally recognized it and asked forgiveness.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Steve Harvey to Dr. Umar Johnson’s Accusations of Paid Support for Kamala Harris: ‘You Can’t Hire (Me) for $10,000 | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.