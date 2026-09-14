Samuel L. Jackson Takes the Throne in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Frisco King’

The 'Tulsa King' standout moves from Stallone's orbit into his own Texas crime empire as Taylor Sheridan expands the franchise.

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

*Samuel L. Jackson is getting his own kingdom. The Hollywood heavyweight steps into the spotlight as mob hitman Russell Lee Washington Jr. in “Frisco King,” the upcoming “Tulsa King” spinoff that puts Jackson at the center of Taylor Sheridan’s expanding crime universe.

A new first look from USA Today offers an early glimpse at Jackson’s move from supporting player alongside Sylvester Stallone to leading man with an underworld operation of his own.

Jackson introduced Russell, better known as Lee, during Season 3 of “Tulsa King.” Now the character is leaving Oklahoma behind for Frisco, Texas, where a new chapter — and apparently a new criminal enterprise — awaits.

From Dwight’s Friend To A King Of His Own

Lee isn’t just another mobster dropped into Sheridan’s universe.

He and Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi share history going back to federal prison, where Dwight saved Lee’s life roughly two decades earlier. Dwight later describes his old friend as an exceptional hitman and a man of honor.

That loyalty becomes crucial when New York mobsters give Lee an assignment he refuses to carry out: kill Dwight.

Instead, Lee heads to Texas to begin again, setting up the premise for “Frisco King.” Jackson is both the series star and an executive producer, alongside Sheridan and Stallone.

The spinoff was previously developed under the title “NOLA King,” reflecting Lee’s New Orleans roots. As EURweb previously reported, Paramount originally announced plans to build a new franchise around Jackson’s character.

The shift to “Frisco King” comes with more than a title change. Lee’s destination and the world surrounding his character are now firmly rooted in Texas.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jackson Is Building A Younger Crew

Lee won’t be establishing his new operation alone.

Asa Germann plays Teddy, an entrepreneurial college dropout who catches Lee’s attention. Kai Caster portrays Keith, a valet at the Sandman Hotel, while Lilah Pate plays London, a local cheerleader recruited by Lee. Savanna Gann rounds out the announced younger cast as Avery, London’s friend and another addition to Lee’s crew.

The mix suggests Jackson’s veteran killer won’t simply be recreating Dwight’s Tulsa organization with different scenery. He’s surrounding himself with younger, less conventional recruits who could give “Frisco King” its own personality.

Taylor Sheridan Is Writing All Eight Episodes

Sheridan isn’t handing this particular expansion of his television empire to a writers’ room and walking away.

He’s writing all eight episodes of the first season. Christina Alexandra Voros, a longtime Sheridan collaborator, directs the pilot and multiple episodes, with Michael Friedman also directing multiple installments.

Executive producers include Jackson, Stallone, Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Voros, Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

The project also gives Paramount+ another branch of a franchise that continues to grow. “Tulsa King” is returning for a fourth season, with Jackson’s Season 3 appearances now functioning as the bridge into his own story.

Paramount+ has confirmed “Frisco King” will stream exclusively on the service but has not announced an official premiere date.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Samuel L. Jackson to Star in ‘NOLA King,’ Expanding ‘Tulsa King’ Universe

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