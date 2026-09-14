Wunmi Mosaku Takes Us Into Africa’s Wildest Corners in Stunning New Trailer | WATCH

National Geographic's seven-part “Africa Earth's Wild Home” captured rare animals and previously undocumented behavior across nearly 30 countries.

*Wunmi Mosaku is guiding viewers across Africa for a new National Geographic series that spent nearly four years capturing wildlife encounters ranging from an elusive black rain frog to hyenas hunting elephants under the cover of darkness.

National Geographic has released the official trailer for “Africa Earth’s Wild Home,” a seven-part natural history event premiering Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. EDT. The series, narrated and executive produced by the Academy Award-nominated “Sinners” actress, will stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Filmed across nearly 30 African countries, the production travels through forests, deserts, mountains, islands and other ecosystems to examine how animals have adapted to dramatically different environments, per the news release.

Cameras Capture Some Remarkable Firsts

Among the discoveries highlighted by National Geographic is the elusive black rain frog, which the network says was filmed for television for the first time.

The production also documented hyenas in the Congo hunting elephants at night and captured footage of a rare wild African black panther. In another sequence, chimpanzees demonstrate their ingenuity by using specialized tools to fish for algae.

Rather than relying exclusively on wildlife footage, “Africa Earth’s Wild Home” also introduces viewers to some of the people working behind the cameras and in the field.

Each episode concludes with an Explorer Spotlight featuring scientists, photographers and National Geographic Explorers whose research contributed to the series. They include Steve Boyes, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Matt Shirley and Ingi Agnarsson.

Mosaku Becomes the Voice of the Journey

Mosaku’s involvement brings a familiar voice to a project designed to move between intimate animal stories and the enormous scale of the continent.

The British-Nigerian actress earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in “Sinners” and is also known for “Loki” and “Lovecraft Country.” For “Africa Earth’s Wild Home,” her role extends beyond narration to executive producing.

The series eventually shifts its attention from animals to the humans working to protect them. Its finale focuses on emerging African conservation leaders, community-based initiatives, researchers, photographers and scientists involved in protecting wildlife and vulnerable ecosystems.

Africa Launches a Much Bigger Project

“Africa Earth’s Wild Home” isn’t being conceived as a standalone nature series.

It launches a multiyear natural history franchise intended to examine the planet one continent at a time as environments continue to change. The project brings together National Geographic, the National Geographic Society and Rolex through its Perpetual Planet Initiative.

The partnership builds on a relationship between Rolex and the National Geographic Society that stretches back more than 70 years. Their National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions program has supported scientific expeditions, conservation and storytelling since 2019.

BBC Studios Natural History Unit produced “Africa Earth’s Wild Home” for National Geographic, with Simon Blakeney serving as executive producer for BBC Studios NHU. Pam Caragol executive produces for National Geographic.

But first comes Africa — and judging by what crews encountered during four years in the field, the wildlife doesn’t need much help delivering the drama.

“Africa Earth’s Wild Home” premieres Oct. 2 on National Geographic and begins streaming Oct. 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.

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