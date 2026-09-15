‘Garbage!’ Mr. T Says Netflix Tried to Control His Story. Here’s Why That Cuts Deep

The actor’s anger over “Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool” reaches beyond a bad review — and back to why he became “Mister” T.

‘Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool’ – via Netflix

*Mr. T is blasting Netflix’s new documentary about his life as “garbage,” but his sharpest criticism of “Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool” is about something much deeper than whether he liked the finished film: who gets to control the story of a Black man who built his identity around demanding respect.

Netflix describes the documentary as revealing the story behind the mohawk, gold chains and catchphrase “from the man himself.” Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud, participated in the film. But after seeing how director Scott Weintrob shaped that material, the 74-year-old entertainer was furious.

“The documentary pissed me off, because they didn’t cover a lot of stuff,” Mr. T told The Guardian.

Then came the line that makes his dispute more than another celebrity complaining about a documentary.

“That’s what we call, in the Black community, a white man wanting to change the story and control the narrative,” Mr. T said.

Why ‘Mister’ Matters to This Fight

There’s history behind that accusation.

As EURweb reported in August, Mr. T explained in the documentary’s trailer that his famous name originated in the Robert Taylor Projects on Chicago’s South Side, where he watched his father — and later his Vietnam veteran brother — being addressed as “boy.”

His response was deliberate.

“I ordained myself ‘Mister T,’ so the first word out of everybody’s mouth would be ‘mister,’” he said. “That’s a sign of respect my father didn’t get.”

That history gives his current fight over narrative control another dimension. Long before Laurence Tureaud became an ’80s icon, he created “Mister T” partly to determine how other people would address — and respect — him.

Now he believes someone else has again decided how his identity should be presented.

Mr. T Says Netflix Left Too Much Out

Mr. T’s complaints are specific. He told The Guardian that filmmakers interviewed his pastor for two days but used only about 30 seconds. He believes the documentary shortchanged his Christian faith, charitable work and values while giving too much attention to former agent Peter Young, with whom he had a falling out.

The Guardian also reports that Mr. T disputes the documentary’s framing of his later career. He insists stepping away from Hollywood wasn’t simply a story of fading celebrity: making his mother comfortable had been one of his central ambitions, and he says chasing money was never his purpose.

His disagreement with Young should remain just that — competing accounts. Mr. T says he sued his former agent after discovering contracts bearing his name that he says he did not know about, while Young criticizes some of Mr. T’s career decisions in the film.

Mr. T says Netflix failed to tell his full story – via eurAI

The Man Behind the Mohawk Wants the Last Word

None of this proves Netflix deliberately distorted Mr. T’s life. A documentary is necessarily edited, and “Untold Mr. T” does address his upbringing, faith and transformation from Laurence Tureaud into a cultural phenomenon. The revealing part is why its subject believes those choices matter so much.

Mr. T spent decades turning an image that could have been reduced to muscles, chains and intimidation into something he says represented dignity, faith and self-respect.

Netflix promised the man behind the persona. That man is now saying the persona swallowed too much of his story again.

And perhaps the best explanation for why that cuts so deeply was there all along in the first word he demanded the world put before his name:

“Mister.”

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