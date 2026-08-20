Mr. T Reveals Painful Reason He Gave Himself the Name ‘Mister’ | WATCH Trailer

Netflix's new 'Untold' documentary traces how Laurence Tureaud turned childhood hardship, a demand for respect and sheer determination into an iconic persona.

*Mr. T, the actor and pop-culture icon born Laurence Tureaud, is pulling back the curtain on the painful childhood experience that helped inspire one of entertainment’s most famous names: his own. In the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool,” the Chicago native explains that becoming “Mister T” was about far more than creating a memorable show-business identity.

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Growing up in the Robert Taylor Projects, he witnessed his father being denied a basic form of respect — an experience he says stayed with him.

“People don’t know the road I had to travel,” Mr. T says in the trailer. “I was born in the Robert Taylor Project. You gotta be tough in the hood.”

Why He Chose the Name ‘Mister T’

Mr. T says he grew up as the youngest of 12 children in a three-bedroom home on Chicago’s South Side. He watched his father — and later a brother who had served in Vietnam — be addressed as “boy.”

His response was deliberate.

“I ordained myself ‘Mister T,’ so the first word out of everybody’s mouth would be ‘mister,'” he explains in the trailer. “That’s a sign of respect my father didn’t get.”

That revelation gives new meaning to an identity that millions would eventually associate with a mohawk, piles of gold chains and an unmistakably tough demeanor.

As Patheos’ Reel Faith reported, the documentary also challenges the notion that the larger-than-life Mr. T was simply a character manufactured for television. He makes that distinction himself in the trailer.

“I’m not just some phony, fake celebrity or fictitious hero,” he declares. “I’m real life.”

Mr. T – via eurAI

From the Projects to ‘Rocky III’

Long before Hollywood came calling, Mr. T had already built the imposing image that would make him difficult to overlook.

The documentary revisits his breakthrough after Sylvester Stallone spotted Tureaud competing as a nightclub bouncer on NBC’s “Games People Play.” That visibility ultimately led to Mr. T landing the role of Clubber Lang opposite Stallone in “Rocky III.”

The trailer recalls the call telling him he had won the part. His reaction remains strikingly simple: “Man, what an honor.”

“Rocky III” introduced Mr. T to movie audiences and helped popularize “I pity the fool,” the phrase that became permanently connected to him. He followed that breakthrough by playing B.A. Baracus on NBC’s “The A-Team” from 1983 to 1987, transforming an unconventional image into one of the decade’s most recognizable television personas.

Netflix describes “Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool” as the origin story of the man who existed before the gold chains, mohawk and Hollywood fame.

Faith Behind the Tough-Guy Image

The documentary also explores a side of Mr. T that casual viewers may know less about: his Christian faith.

Footage highlighted in the trailer shows him reciting Joshua 1:9, including the biblical command to “be strong.” His faith provides another dimension to a public image traditionally built around physical strength, intimidation and swagger.

Reel Faith writer DeWayne Hamby also noted that Mr. T has shared Bible verses on social media and even posted a sermon he delivered at a church. Hamby recalled receiving a personal response after sending Mr. T a message of encouragement: “Thank you Brother DeWayne.”

Scott Weintrob directs the documentary, which is part of Netflix’s latest collection of standalone “Untold” films.

Mr. T – via Netflix

Netflix Goes Beyond the Mr. T Persona

Netflix says its latest “Untold” slate begins Aug. 25 and runs for three weeks, with films centered on former Texas and NFL quarterback Vince Young, Olympic breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn and Mr. T. Reel Faith reports that “Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool,” the final installment, arrives Sept. 8.

For Mr. T, the documentary offers an opportunity to reclaim the story underneath a persona so successful that it nearly swallowed the man who created it.

“Here’s this kid who they said wouldn’t be nothing,” he recalls in the trailer.

The kid they underestimated eventually became Clubber Lang, B.A. Baracus and an enduring cultural figure.

But the documentary’s more revealing story begins before any of those characters existed — with a boy in Chicago who watched his father be denied respect and decided that when people addressed him, they would start with one word.

“Mister.”

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