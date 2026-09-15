Trump Says He’s the AI Guardrail – Find Out What Obama and Harris Say

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are calling for government oversight as Trump dismisses growing AI safety warnings and puts his faith in presidential judgment.

*President Donald Trump says artificial intelligence doesn’t need another layer of government guardrails because the most important safeguard is already sitting in the White House.

As warnings about increasingly powerful AI systems intensified over the weekend, Trump rejected calls to slow development, describing some of the alarm as a “HOAX” and a “SICK conspiracy.” He then made his position unusually personal.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT,” Trump wrote, adding that the United States has that “in spades.”

The Warnings Aren’t Coming Only From Democrats

Trump’s response follows an unusual convergence among some of AI’s biggest competitors.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has urged the industry to slow development of frontier systems so safety measures can catch up. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also backed calls for greater caution, while debate continues over exactly what government regulation should look like.

Trump argues that slowing American AI could surrender an advantage to China. He also maintains that Washington already possesses substantial regulatory and criminal authority to act against companies when necessary. That distinction matters: Trump isn’t literally arguing that government has no role in AI. He’s rejecting demands for substantially more regulation while placing unusual emphasis on presidential leadership.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama and Kamala Harris – via eurAI

Obama and Harris Want Government in the Room

Former President Barack Obama is taking the opposite approach. At a Democratic fundraiser last week, Obama urged his party to develop a clear AI framework addressing safety, employment and children’s well-being.

He later called for concrete laws and regulations rather than allowing AI development to simply happen to society.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris went further Monday, saying frontier AI is advancing at an “alarming speed.” She called for a responsible slowdown, new legislation, a federal AI oversight body and an international agreement involving China and other nations covering dangerous uses and testing standards.

EURweb has previously covered Harris in connection with AI’s consequences, including the political fallout surrounding an AI-generated deepfake of Harris during the 2024 campaign.

Is a President Enough of a Guardrail?

That’s the larger question underneath this week’s political clash.

Trump’s argument rests heavily on executive judgment and existing government authority. Obama and Harris are calling for something designed to outlast any individual president: legislation, regulatory institutions and, in Harris’ proposal, international rules.

There is also no consensus that every warning about catastrophic AI will come true. But concern has become difficult to dismiss as simply partisan when executives building some of the world’s most advanced systems are themselves asking for greater caution.

So the emerging divide isn’t merely over whether AI is good or dangerous. It’s over who — or what — should ultimately keep it under control.

For Trump, a strong president is the essential guardrail.

Obama and Harris are arguing that America needs a system of guardrails, too.

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