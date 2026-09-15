Before Jason Voorhees, There Was His Mother: ‘Crystal Lake’ Trailer Reveals Pam’s Descent

Linda Cardellini takes center stage as Pam Voorhees in Peacock and A24's bloody prequel to the “Friday the 13th” franchise.

Credit: A24/Peacock/Entertainment Weekly screenshot

*Jason Voorhees may be the face of “Friday the 13th,” but Peacock’s “Crystal Lake” is turning the spotlight on the woman whose grief helped start the nightmare.

The newly released full trailer for the A24-produced prequel stars Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees, mother of the future horror icon, and offers a darker look at her unraveling following the apparent drowning of young Jason at Crystal Lake.

The series takes place years before Jason becomes the hockey-masked killer audiences know from the movies. Pam is a single mother dealing with the devastating loss of her son when questions about her past — and the arrival of strangers seeking answers — begin disturbing life around Crystal Lake.

That’s fitting territory for longtime “Friday the 13th” fans. Pamela Voorhees, originally played by Betsy Palmer, was actually the killer revealed at the end of the original 1980 movie. Jason wouldn’t take over as the franchise’s primary threat until later.

Cardellini is joined by William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Gwendolyn Sundstrom, with Callum Vinson playing young Jason. Brad Caleb Kane, who worked on “IT: Welcome to Derry,” serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Kane has described the series as both a psychological and paranoid ’70s-style thriller, while promising that horror fans won’t exactly be starved for blood. The trailer appears to deliver on that combination, presenting Pam’s grief and deteriorating state of mind as the road leading back toward the franchise’s familiar violence.

As EURweb previously reported, “Crystal Lake” consists of eight episodes and marks the franchise’s first live-action prequel series. All eight episodes will arrive on Peacock Oct. 15. Watch the official trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: First Teaser Drops for ‘Friday The 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’

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