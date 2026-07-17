First Teaser Drops for ‘Friday The 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ | WATCH

Linda Cardellini leads the prequel series exploring Pam Voorhees' life before horror struck Camp Crystal Lake.

*The story behind one of horror’s most notorious families is finally getting the television treatment.

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Peacock has announced “Crystal Lake,” the first live-action prequel series set in the world of “Friday the 13th,” will debut Thursday, Oct. 15. The eight-episode drama comes from A24, with “IT: Welcome to Derry” writer Brad Caleb Kane serving as creator and showrunner.

Linda Cardellini headlines the series as Pam Voorhees, whose life has been defined by personal tragedy. The drama unfolds during the 1970s, nearly one year after young Jason Voorhees drowned in Crystal Lake. As unanswered questions about Pam begin resurfacing, unexpected visitors arrive seeking information about her past, drawing the town into an increasingly unsettling mystery.

Instead of revisiting the familiar slasher formula, the series turns its attention to the events that shaped the franchise long before Jason became a horror icon. The story examines the people and circumstances surrounding Pam as tensions spread through the community.

Linda Cardellini in the ‘Friday The 13th’ prequel series ‘CRYSTAL LAKE’ (YouTube screenshot)

Cardellini is joined by William Catlett as Officer Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler as Brianna, Cameron Scoggins as Officer Dorf, Nick Cordileone as “Crazy Ralph,” Danielle Kotch as Claudette, Phoenix Parnevik as Barry and Callum Vinson as young Jason Voorhees.

The ensemble also includes Samantha Sloyan, Gwendolyn Sundstrom and Joy Suprano, along with several additional recurring performers.

“Crystal Lake” will stream exclusively on Peacock, with all eight episodes becoming available the same day.

The series marks the latest effort to expand the “Friday the 13th” universe by exploring the events that preceded the original film. Watch the teaser above.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: A24’s ‘Crystal Lake’ Prequel Series Breathes New Life into ‘Friday the 13th’ Franchise

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