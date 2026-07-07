‘The Greatest’ Teaser Trailer Released: First Look at Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali Series

The first authorized scripted series about Muhammad Ali premieres Nov. 4, with Jaalen Best portraying the boxing legend and Michael B. Jordan serving as an executive producer.

Jaalen Best stars as Muhammad Ali on ‘The Greatest’/YouTube screenshot

*Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser trailer for “The Greatest,” giving viewers an early look at the upcoming scripted drama chronicling the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The series arrives Nov. 4 and marks the first authorized television drama based on Ali’s life, produced with the support of his family.

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Jaalen Best stars as Ali, beginning with his early years as Cassius Clay before his conversion to Islam and emergence as one of the most influential figures in sports and civil rights. The series follows his rise from heavyweight champion to global icon, while also exploring the personal convictions that shaped his legacy beyond the boxing ring.

Michael B. Jordan serves as an executive producer on the project. The actor is also expected to direct and star in “Creed IV” for Amazon MGM Studios following his work on the studio’s upcoming remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

Jaalen Best stars as Muhammad Ali on ‘The Greatest’/YouTube screenshot

Ben Watkins, creator of “Cross,” developed and serves as showrunner for “The Greatest.” The production also counts Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s widow, among its executive producers, making it the first scripted adaptation of the champion’s life created with official authorization from the Ali family.

The ensemble cast includes Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, Omari Hardwick, Giovanni Ribisi, and Michael Ealy, who portrays civil rights leader Malcolm X.

According to the official synopsis, “The Greatest” offers an intimate look at Ali’s extraordinary life, tracing his journey from boxing champion to humanitarian and international symbol. Rather than focusing only on his accomplishments inside the ring, the series explores the defining moments, relationships, triumphs, and challenges that established Ali as one of the most recognizable and influential figures of the 20th century.

The newly released teaser offers only a brief preview of what’s ahead, but it sets the stage for a drama centered on the man behind the legend. “The Greatest” premieres exclusively on Prime Video this fall. Watch the clip below.

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