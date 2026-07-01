Mahershala Ali Battles Faith and Violence in ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’ | TRAILER

The drama opens in select theaters Sept. 25 before expanding nationwide in October.

*The teaser trailer for “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” has arrived, offering a look at Mahershala Ali in a dramatic new role that blends action, family and faith.

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Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Ali as Latif, a deeply religious hitman whose personal convictions clash with the violent life he leads. After the death of his wife, Latif sets out on a dangerous journey across Houston to protect his children while confronting powerful enemies and questioning the beliefs that have guided his life.

The trailer previews an emotional story anchored by Ali’s performance as a father determined to keep his family safe despite the growing threats surrounding him.

John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone and Giancarlo Esposito round out the supporting cast. Adia and Jaheel Kamara also appear in the film.

Tariq wrote and directed the project. Producers include Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari and Tariq, while Brian O’Neill serves as an executive producer.

“Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” combines elements of drama and action as it follows one man’s struggle to reconcile his responsibilities as a father with the moral consequences of his profession.

The film will open in select theaters on Sept. 25 before expanding to theaters nationwide in October. Watch the teaser trailer above.

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